Salman Khan Assassination Plot: Navi Mumbai Police Nab Key Suspect From Haryana

Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Police have apprehended Sukha, a key suspect in an alleged conspiracy to assassinate Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The arrest took place in Haryana's Panipat and Sukha is set to be presented in court on Thursday after being brought to Navi Mumbai.
The investigation into this plot began in June 2024, following reports of a targeted attack on Khan as he travelled to his farmhouse in Panvel. This scrutiny was intensified after a shooting incident occurred outside Khan's residence in Bandra in April 2024.
Salman Khan reported to police that he suspected the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was responsible for the firing, which he believed was intended to harm him and his family. This claim has been incorporated into the charge sheet filed by the Mumbai Police concerning the incident.
Salman Khan has been a target of threats for several years. In January 2024, two unidentified individuals attempted to gain access to his farmhouse using false identities. Additionally, in 2022, a threat letter was found near his building, and in March 2023, the actor received an email threat attributed to the Bishnoi gang.
Police investigation revealed that the Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra gangs had deployed approximately 60-70 members to surveil Khan's movements. They conducted reconnaissance at various locations, including his residence, farmhouse, and film shooting sites. In response to credible intelligence about the murder plot, a case was registered at the Panvel Town Police Station on April 24.
Sukha's arrest is particularly significant in light of the recent murder of NCP leader Bab Siddique, who was shot dead last Saturday. This has raised serious concerns about the safety of high-profile individuals, prompting increased security measures for Salman Khan, who recently received Y Plus security due to the mounting threats.
Authorities believe that further questioning of Sukha may provide crucial information related to both the conspiracy against Khan and the investigation into Siddique's murder, potentially uncovering a broader network of criminal activity.
