Salman Khan Assassination Plot: Navi Mumbai Police Nab Key Suspect From Haryana

Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Police have apprehended Sukha, a key suspect in an alleged conspiracy to assassinate Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The arrest took place in Haryana's Panipat and Sukha is set to be presented in court on Thursday after being brought to Navi Mumbai.

The investigation into this plot began in June 2024, following reports of a targeted attack on Khan as he travelled to his farmhouse in Panvel. This scrutiny was intensified after a shooting incident occurred outside Khan's residence in Bandra in April 2024.

Salman Khan reported to police that he suspected the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was responsible for the firing, which he believed was intended to harm him and his family. This claim has been incorporated into the charge sheet filed by the Mumbai Police concerning the incident.

Salman Khan has been a target of threats for several years. In January 2024, two unidentified individuals attempted to gain access to his farmhouse using false identities. Additionally, in 2022, a threat letter was found near his building, and in March 2023, the actor received an email threat attributed to the Bishnoi gang.