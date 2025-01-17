ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pirated Copy Of Ram Charan Starrer 'Game Changer' Aired On Local Channel In Andhra Pradesh; Accused Arrested

Ram Charan’s latest flick 'Game Changer' suffered big setback when a pirated copy of the film was aired on local cable channel in Andhra Pradesh.

Pirated Copy Of Ram Charan Starrer 'Game Changer' Aired On Local Channel In Andhra Pradesh; Accused Arrested
Pirated Copy Of Ram Charan Starrer 'Game Changer' Aired On Local Channel In Andhra Pradesh; Accused Arrested (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 17, 2025, 2:42 PM IST

Visakhapatnam: Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s latest political-action flick 'Game Changer', which had been making waves at the box office, suffered a major blow when a pirated copy of the film was aired on a local cable channel in Andhra Pradesh. The shocking piracy incident has left the fans and filmmakers furious.

Reportedly, a social media user shared a screenshot of the broadcast of the pirated copy of the movie, which quickly went viral on various platforms, drawing criticism from public and cine celebrities. Immediately, the film’s crew and production team approached the Cyber Crime Police demanding swift action. The Gajuwaka Police registered a case against the local channel’s representative Appala Raju and arrested him after seizing all the equipment used to broadcast the pirated content.

The makers expressed their disappointment, citing that such illegal actions harm the efforts of thousands of people involved in the making of such films.

Prior to this, the production team had filed another complaint after receiving threats on social media that crucial portions of the movie would be leaked, and eventually some scenes were leaked online two days before the movie's release. On the day the movie hit the silver screens, an HD pirated version of the film was circulated on platforms such as Telegram and other apps. Consequently, the filmmakers provided evidence against the suspects and filed a complaint against a gang of 45 individuals responsible for the leak.

Game Changer, directed by Shankar and produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, released worldwide on January 10, and stars Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and Anjali in lead roles, while SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, and Brahmanandam are seen in supporting roles.

TAGGED:

PIRATED COPY OF GAME CHANGER GAME CHANGER MOVIE RAM CHARAN KIARA ADVANI GAME CHANGER FILM LEAKED ONLINE

