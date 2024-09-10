Kerala HC Questions Inaction Over Hema Committee Report; Pinarayi Vijayan Lauds State's Exclusive Film Industry Panel

Hyderabad: The Kerala High Court has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the state government's handling of the Hema Committee report, demanding immediate action and transparency. During a recent hearing, the court criticised the government for failing to act on the report's serious findings and ordered that the full, unedited report be submitted to a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The court also directed that the report be kept confidential as the SIT reviews it to decide whether to file an FIR.

The High Court, led by Justice AK Jayasankar Nambiar and Justice C.S. Sudha, questioned the government's inaction despite receiving the report in February 2021. The Advocate General's explanation that action was only taken based on subsequent public complaints was deemed inadequate. The court expressed surprise at the delay and highlighted the need for urgent measures, given the report's serious allegations.

The SIT, formed to investigate the report's findings, is tasked with reviewing the report in detail and deciding on further action. The court has also mandated that the SIT maintain confidentiality and refrain from public disclosures during the investigation. Additionally, the court emphasised the importance of addressing broader issues related to women's safety and rights, not limited to the film industry.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan defended the state's actions, claiming that Kerala's intervention in the film industry is unprecedented and reflective of the Left government's commitment to women's issues. He highlighted that no other state has implemented such measures and noted ongoing legal examinations related to the Hema report. The court has scheduled the next hearing for October 3, with expectations that the SIT will provide a detailed affidavit on the actions taken and future steps.