'Picture Bhi Toh Bana': SRK Roasts Karan Johar for His Hosting Spree at IIFA 2024 Pre-Event - Watch

Hyderabad: At the IIFA 2024 Press Conference, Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar engaged in a lively banter, setting the stage for an exciting event later this month. The duo engaged in some light-hearted banter with SRK teasing Karan for hosting more chat shows and focusing less on films. Scheduled to take place from September 27 to 29 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, this year's IIFA promises a spectacular celebration of Indian cinema, featuring a star-studded lineup and vibrant performances.

Shah Rukh, returning as a host after a decade, joined Karan, who will also be hosting the event. The duo shared playful jabs, with SRK humorously mocking Karan for focusing more on hosting chat shows rather than films. "Karan told me he would not be rehearsing for hosting, he would do it over Zoom," SRK said with a laugh. "He is always hosting something, whether it is a chat show or a film show. Karan, when will you make more films?" asked the superstar.

Johar, known for his work on Koffee With Karan, acknowledged the jest and reflected on his career choices. He said, "I was thinking the same when Siddhant (Chaturvedi) said the same thing, I was like this is sounding so wrong on all levels for a filmmaker. I should be making more movies. That is exactly what I should be doing."

SRK also expressed excitement about the event and praised IIFA for its expanded celebration of Indian cinema, including multiple regional languages. "IIFA has always aimed to showcase Indian cinema in its entirety," he said. The IIFA 2024 will feature Bollywood stars like Rekha, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, and Janhvi Kapoor performing on stage. A special segment titled IIFA Rocks will see Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee as hosts, with musical performances by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Honey Singh.