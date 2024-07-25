ETV Bharat / entertainment

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Trailer: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey Face New Challenges As Sunny Kaushal Shakes Up The Narrative

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 19 hours ago

The trailer of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, featuring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal, was released on Thursday. The film continues the story of Rani and Rishu, whose attempts to move past their troubled history are thwarted by new challenges.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Trailer: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey Face New Challenges As Sunny Kaushal Shakes Up The Narrative
Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Trailer (Photo: YouTube/Netflix)

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, featuring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal in key roles, have dropped its trailer today, July 25. Scheduled to be released on August 9 on the streaming platform Netflix, the film promises to continue the intriguing narrative established by its predecessor.

The trailer provides a glimpse into the lives of Rani and Rishu, who try to move on from their troubled past. Unfortunately, their efforts at building a harmonious future are soon complicated by a series of new obstacles. The introduction of new characters, including the charming yet mysterious Abhimanyu, played by Sunny Kaushal, disrupts their goals. In addition, the character of Officer Mritunjay, referred to as Montu Chacha and portrayed by Jimmy Shergill, adds further tension as he begins a quest to uncover the truth behind Rani and Rishu's past.

As the storyline advances, the film raises questions about the lengths one would go for love, maintaining an air of mystery that captivates the audience. It delves into the complexities faced by Rani Kashyap and Rishabh Saxena as they strive for a fresh beginning in the bustling city of Agra. However, the narrative takes a thrilling turn with the entrance of Sunny Kaushal's character, Abhimanyu, who injects additional drama and excitement into the tale.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, helmed by Jayprad Desai, is co-written and produced by Kanika Dhillon. With its release on August 9, viewers can expect a riveting continuation of the story that has already garnered considerable attention.

READ MORE

  1. What Blessing: Priyanka, Tabu, Taapsee, Others Shower Love as Richa-Ali Share First Glimpse of Daughter
  2. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu And Vikrant Massey's Film Set To Premiere On Netflix On THIS Date
  3. Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey wrap up shoot of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba - see pics

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, featuring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal in key roles, have dropped its trailer today, July 25. Scheduled to be released on August 9 on the streaming platform Netflix, the film promises to continue the intriguing narrative established by its predecessor.

The trailer provides a glimpse into the lives of Rani and Rishu, who try to move on from their troubled past. Unfortunately, their efforts at building a harmonious future are soon complicated by a series of new obstacles. The introduction of new characters, including the charming yet mysterious Abhimanyu, played by Sunny Kaushal, disrupts their goals. In addition, the character of Officer Mritunjay, referred to as Montu Chacha and portrayed by Jimmy Shergill, adds further tension as he begins a quest to uncover the truth behind Rani and Rishu's past.

As the storyline advances, the film raises questions about the lengths one would go for love, maintaining an air of mystery that captivates the audience. It delves into the complexities faced by Rani Kashyap and Rishabh Saxena as they strive for a fresh beginning in the bustling city of Agra. However, the narrative takes a thrilling turn with the entrance of Sunny Kaushal's character, Abhimanyu, who injects additional drama and excitement into the tale.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, helmed by Jayprad Desai, is co-written and produced by Kanika Dhillon. With its release on August 9, viewers can expect a riveting continuation of the story that has already garnered considerable attention.

READ MORE

  1. What Blessing: Priyanka, Tabu, Taapsee, Others Shower Love as Richa-Ali Share First Glimpse of Daughter
  2. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu And Vikrant Massey's Film Set To Premiere On Netflix On THIS Date
  3. Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey wrap up shoot of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba - see pics

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PHIR AAYI HASSEEN DILLRUBATAAPSEE PANNUVIKRANT MASSEYSUNNY KAUSHALPHIR AAYI HASSEEN DILLRUBA TRAILER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.