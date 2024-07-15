ETV Bharat / entertainment

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu And Vikrant Massey's Film Set To Premiere On Netflix On THIS Date

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 15, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

Updated : Jul 15, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey reunite for Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, the sequel to their hit OTT film. Premiering on August 9, this thriller, directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon, follows the tumultuous love story of Rani and Rishu.

Hyderabad: Get ready for the thrilling reunion of Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey as they reprise their roles in the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 film Hasseen Dillruba. The sequel, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is a pulse-pounding saga of love, deceit, and crime that promises to take audiences on an exhilarating ride, picking up where the first film left off.

Directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon, who also co-produces the film, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba also features Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films, this sequel is poised to deliver a whirlwind of romance, suspense, and unexpected twists, staying true to the signature style of Indian Pulp writer Dinesh Pandit.

The tumultuous journey of Rani Kashyap and Rishabh Saxena unfolds on August 9, as they seek a fresh start in Agra. However, their quest for a new beginning is fraught with danger, as authorities are hot on their trail. The arrival of Sunny Kaushal's character, Abhimanyu, introduces a fresh intrigue to the drama, as the lovers find themselves facing new enemies, including Jimmy Shergill, who is determined to foil their plans of 'happily ever after.'

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal wrapped up shooting for the sequel in December 2023. The first instalment, Haseen Dillruba, directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon, received mixed reviews but went on to become one of the most-watched Hindi movies on Netflix in 2021. Harshvardhan Rane also played a key role in the first part.

