People of India taken me to their heart beyond the films: SRK on Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki Success

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Jan 30, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan on Fans, SRK Fan Meet in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan highlighted the enduring bond between him and his admires. At a meet-and-greet event in Mumbai, King Khan said more than his films, the people of India and beyond have taken him to their heart.

Hyderabad: In 2023, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a massive return to the screens with the success of his recent films: Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. After a four-year hiatus, SRK's comeback has been met with overwhelming response from his fans in India and beyond. The hat-trick of success reaffirmed the fact that the superstar is here to rule and his connection with the audience is unparalleled.

Speaking at a fan meet-and-greet event in Mumbai for Dunki, his final film release of 2023, King Khan reflected on his momentous comeback journey. The year commenced with Pathaan, followed by Jawan, both of which proved to be commercial hits. For an artist who has dedicated 33 years to his craft, the decision to take such a long break was a novel experience, as confessed by the 58-year-old actor.

Expressing his gratitude towards his audience, Shah Rukh Khan acknowledged the immense love and acceptance he received for Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Their affectionate reception reaffirmed his dedication to his craft and the impact of his work on audiences worldwide. He humbly accepted their plea for him to not stay away from the screen for extended periods, emphasizing the importance of their unwavering support in shaping his artistic journey.

"This whole country and people outside of India have actually taken me to their heart more than the films and said that, 'Don't take a break for four years, two to four months are fine'. So, I'm very, very thankful to all of you, to the audience and the whole world for making me realise that what I do is right and I should keep on doing it," SRK said at the event on Monday.

Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, explores the theme of 'home' amidst the backdrop of an illegal immigration technique known as 'donkey flight'. Despite receiving mixed reviews upon its release, the film resonated deeply with audiences, resonating with themes of belonging and family ties. Shah Rukh Khan commended Hirani's ability to tell stories that delve into the intricacies of human emotions, stating that Dunki's portrayal of home and family struck a chord with viewers.

