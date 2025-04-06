Peddi: Ram Charan Plays Cricket In Release Date Glimpse Of Buchi Babu Sana Directorial

Hyderabad: On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, fans of Ram Charan were in for a treat as the makers of Peddi dropped the first video glimpse from the film, along with its release date. Titled Peddi First Shot, the 1-minute video showcases Charan in a raw, rugged avatar, setting the tone for what promises to be an intense rural sports drama.

The glimpse begins with Charan stepping onto dusty ground, greeted by a cheering crowd. Sporting unkempt hair, a thick beard, a nose ring, and a fierce expression, he puffs a beedi before delivering a line that defines his character's spirit: "Edaina ee nela mida unnapude seseyala" (I must do whatever I want as long as I'm alive). The glimpse culminates in an electrifying moment where he swings a cricket bat with raw power, hinting at the film’s cricket-centric narrative.

Directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is Charan's 16th film and features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. This marks her second Telugu outing after Devara: Part 1. Also starring are Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, Mirzapur's Divyenndu Sharma (making his Telugu debut), and veteran actor Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

The first-look posters, unveiled on Ram Charan's 40th birthday, also caused a stir. One poster showed the RRR actor's intense gaze while smoking a cigar in a red striped shirt, while another captured him holding a worn-out cricket bat in a village stadium lit by floodlights.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, Peddi is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The music is composed by Oscar-winner A.R. Rahman, and the visuals are helmed by renowned cinematographer R. Rathnavelu.

