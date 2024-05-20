ETV Bharat / entertainment

Payal Rajput Accuses Rakshana Makers of Inappropriate Demands, Unpaid Dues, Threatens Legal Action

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 20, 2024, 9:49 AM IST

Payal Rajput (IANS/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Actor Payal Rajput has issued a stern warning of legal recourse against the producers of the movie "Rakshana" for their alleged failure to settle her outstanding payments. In an extensive social media post shared on Monday, the actress divulged her troubling experience with her followers. Payal asserted in her official statement that the producers resorted to threats of blacklisting her from Telugu cinema if she did not actively participate in promoting the film.

After the resounding success of RX 100, Mangalavaaram propelled Payal to newfound stardom. However, she now finds herself embroiled in controversy due to the mistreatment she endured from the producers of her upcoming project, Rakshana.

Payal divulged that, during recent discussions, the producers used inappropriate language, and a distributor went as far as to demand the actress flaunt specific attributes. Despite attempts by her team to negotiate promotional arrangements, the producers remained adamant about settling her dues.

Expressing her dismay, Payal articulated, "I have a film, Rakshana, shot in 2019 and 2020 originally named 5Ws. The release was delayed and now they're trying to benefit from my recent success without clearing dues and demanding promotion presence. My team communicates my unavailability due to prior commitments, but they threaten to ban me from Telugu cinema."

She further elaborated, "Our team attempted to negotiate for digital promotion of "Rakshana" with Payal, suggesting clearing dues with compensation first. However, they refused to compromise, using my name in a way that tarnishes my image, which is unacceptable."

In light of these developments, the esteemed actress declared her intention to pursue legal action against the producers, who seem intent on releasing the film without her explicit consent.

"In recent meetings, they used inappropriate language, stating that the distributor asked for Payal to showcase certain assets, and if she didn't, they wouldn't accept the film. We are now considering legal action because they are not settling the payments and planning to release the film without my authorisation or consent," the statement concluded.

In the wake of Payal's revelation, her ardent supporters rallied behind her, urging the producers to promptly settle her dues.

