Payal Kapadia's Fantasy Adventure Woebegone's Warehouse of Words Hits Stands

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Payal Kapadia's new book, Woebegone's Warehouse of Words, hits stands today, July 19. Kapadia's latest work combines fantasy with social commentary, exploring a world where words are commodities. Released by Hachette India, the book is set in the 'world in which the words are fading.'

Payal Kapadia's Woebegone's Warehouse of Words releases on July 19 (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Award-winning author Payal Kapadia is making a captivating return with her latest work, Woebegone's Warehouse of Words, a fantasy adventure where words are precious commodities, and speaking them comes at a cost. Scheduled for release today, July 19, the book promises to be a poignant exploration of freedom and expression.

In this imaginative narrative published by Hachette India, Kapadia seamlessly blends fantasy with magical realism to tackle pressing contemporary themes. The story delves into profound questions: How do we think, feel, and remember when words are scarce? In the struggle between freedom and survival, which prevails?

The inspiration for the book, according to Kapadia, evolved from observing individuals who lack the liberty to share their own narratives. "This started out as a tiny book about a world in which the words are fading. But then I started thinking about the Speakers. All around me, I began to find those who don't have the freedom to tell their own stories. And suddenly, my story grew wings. I saw, with a terrifying exhilaration, that this was a book about our own world," Kapadia remarked.

With eloquent prose, the book unfolds the journey of six desperate Words, two courageous Speakers, and their daring quest for truth. Set in a universe where words must be purchased to be spoken, the plot revolves around Asha and Zeb, rebellious 15-year-olds who challenge authority by graffitiing a wall. Their defiance brings them face-to-face with the oppressive 'Word Bloc' led by Gunther Glib, whose power lies in controlling speech, even if it means silencing voices forever.

"In a losing battle, a dying Word urges her friends to escape to the forgotten Wood the Words first came from. As the paths of the Words and their Speakers intersect, they embark on an epic journey to fight a brutal regime and find what they stand for," describes the book's synopsis.

Described by publishers as "wildly inventive, grand in its sweep, deep in its reach, dark and yet possessed of a defiant, luminous heart," Kapadia's creation immerses readers in a richly imagined world where the essence of humanity lies in the power of words.

Vatsala Kaul Banerjee, publisher of children's and young adult books at Hachette India, lauded Kapadia's ability to craft a vivid and immersive universe around the profound significance of words.

Apart from Woebegone's Warehouse of Words, Kapadia's literary repertoire includes the acclaimed novella Wisha Wozzariter, winner of the 2013 Crossword Book Award for Children's Writing, along with the popular Horrid High series, Colonel Hathi Loses His Brigade, and Twice Upon a Time.

