Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light Tops Barack Obama's Favorite Movies of 2024

Hyderabad: Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light has been in the headlines since its historic win of the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024. Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, the film has been a festival favourite and was recently screened at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), where Payal received the Spirit of Cinema award. The film's unique reach extends from Kerala to the US, with even former US President Barack Obama recommending it in his 2024 list.

All We Imagine As Light was included in former U.S. President Barack Obama's list of favourite movies for 2024. This list, shared annually on social media, is a mix of Obama's top choices in films, books, and music, and serves as a recommendation for art lovers around the world. With a range of films mentioned alongside All We Imagine As Light, including works by renowned directors like Denis Villeneuve and Sean Baker.

Barack Obama expressed his admiration for Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light, calling it one of the best he watched this year, alongside other notable titles such as Dune Part 2, Anora, and The Piano Lesson. On his social media, he recommended All We Imagine As Light with the following caption: "Here are a few movies I'd recommend checking out this year." The full list includes films such as The Promised Land, Sugarcane, Didi, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, and The Complete Unknown.

This recognition from Obama is just the latest accolade for All We Imagine As Light. Earlier this year, the film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, making history as the first Indian film in 30 years to feature in the prestigious competition section. The last Indian film to achieve this was Shaji N. Karun's Swaham in 1994. Since then, the film has earned multiple prestigious awards, including Best International Feature at the New York Film Critics Circle and the Gotham Awards 2024. In addition, All We Imagine As Light has received two nominations at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, scheduled for January 5, 2025.

All We Imagine As Light is a beautiful tale of human desires and relationships. The film tells the story of Prabha, a troubled nurse who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate, who yearns for intimacy with her boyfriend. Their journey to a beach town serves as the backdrop for the unfolding of their emotional journeys and self-discovery.

The film is produced as an official Indo-French co-production between Petit Chaos (France) and Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth (India). With its unique narrative, emotional depth, and stunning performances from its all-Kerala cast, Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light continues to connect with audiences around the world.