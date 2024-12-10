All We Imagine As Light Breaks India's 25-Year Jinx at Golden Globes: Who Earned Best Director Nomination Before Payal Kapadia?

Hyderabad: In a groundbreaking achievement, Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia has become the first Indian director to be nominated for Best Director in 25 years at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards. Kapadia's nomination for her film All We Imagine As Light marks a significant milestone in Indian cinema. Earlier, Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur was nominated in the Best Director category at the Golden Globe for his film Elizabeth back in 1999.

Kapur's nomination was a historic moment for Indian cinema, and Kapadia's achievement is a continuation of that legacy. Apart from the Best Director nomination, Kapadia's film has received another nomination for Best Motion Picture - (Non-English Language). This achievement is a testament to Kapadia's exceptional storytelling and direction.

The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Hridhu Haroon, all hailing from Kerala. The story follows Prabha, a troubled nurse who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate seeking intimacy with her boyfriend.

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in its much-feted 'competition section' on May 23. The film created history by winning the prestigious Grand Prix at the festival. It was the first Indian film to feature in the festival's main segment in 30 years.

Not just this, it has been on a winning streak, having already taken home the prestigious Best International award at the New York Film Critics Circle, as well as the Best International Feature trophy at the esteemed Gotham Awards 2024.

The nominations for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards were announced on December 9, and the awards will stream LIVE and exclusively in India on Lionsgate Play on January 6. The Golden Globes celebrate outstanding achievements in both film and television, with categories honouring cinematic and box office success, as well as exceptional performances in stand-up comedy on television.