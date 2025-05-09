Pawandeep Rajan Out Of ICU After Car Crash; Friend Confirms 'He's Doing Much Better'

Hyderabad: Pawandeep Rajan, winner of Indian Idol 12, is getting better following a serious car accident earlier this week in Uttar Pradesh. The talented singer who melted hearts across India with his voice, was injured in a tragic road accident May 5, near Moradabad on the way from his hometown to Delhi. Pawandeep had a flight to Ahmedabad to attend an event, when the vehicle he was in, collided with a parked truck near Chopla Chauraha overbridge. Allegedly, the driver Rahul Singh had fallen asleep at the wheel.

Pawandeep and the other 2 people in the car including his friend Ajay Mehra and the driver were quickly rushed to a nearby hospital. As Pawandeep's injuries were critical, he was transferred to Fortis Hospital, Noida so that they could start emergency surgeries.

In a statement issued from his team, Pawandeep sustained multiple major fractures and serious head injury. On Monday, he was still unconscious, in immense pain, and underwent 6 hour surgery for major fractures. He was kept in Medical ICU for observation.

The statement said there will be additional surgeries after a few days of recovery. "Post 3–4 days rest, he will again be operated for the rest of the fractures and injuries," the team said.

However, there is finally some good news. In a heartwarming update made on Instagram, Pawandeep's close friend Govind Digari posted a picture with the singer smiling from his hospital room. "Aap sabhi ke aashirwad se Pawan ab kaafi theek hai," he posted, confirming to fans that the singer was now shifted out of ICU and getting better.

The post gave relief to thousands of fans who were waiting for a sign of good news. The wishes for a fast recovery are still pouring in on social media with many voices expressing relief with seeing him smile.