Pawan Kalyan's Wife Anna Lezhneva Shaves Her Head at Tirupati Temple After Son's Sustains Injury In Fire Accident - Watch

Hyderabad: Anna Lezhneva, wife of Telugu superstar Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, visited the sacred Tirupati temple on Monday morning. She took part in the Suprabhata Seva, a pre-dawn ritual performed for Lord Venkateswara and offered her prayers at the temple. Anna tonsured her head and donated hair as an offering to the Hindu deity Venkateswara. Her visit came in the wake of a fire accident involving her son, Mark Shankar, who fortunately escaped with minor injuries.

For those unfamiliar, the Tirumala temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara (an incarnation of Lord Vishnu), is among the most visited religious sites in India, drawing millions of devotees every year. Tonsuring one's head is a ritual closely associated with devotees visiting the shrine.

Pawan Kalyan's Wife Shaves Her Head at Tirupati Temple (Video: ANI)

After the darshan, temple priests blessed Anna at the Ranganayaka Mandapam with Vedic chants. Continuing the rituals, Anna then visited the Akhilandam, where she broke coconuts and paid her respects. Earlier, officials from the TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) welcomed her at the Vaikuntam Queue Complex.

Anna arrived in Tirupati on Sunday evening and first visited the Sri Bhuvarahaswamy temple to offer prayers. Later, she participated in a ceremonial headscarf offering at a wedding held at the Sri Padmavati Inquiry Center. As a non-Hindu visitor, she signed the required declaration form at the guest house prior to entering the temple premises.

Meanwhile, following the incident in Singapore, Pawan Kalyan and his brother, superstar Chiranjeevi, flew there to be with the family.

On April 10, Chiranjeevi shared an update on X (formerly Twitter), revealing that Mark Shankar had returned home but was still in recovery.

“Our baby Mark Shankar has come home, but he still needs to recover. With the grace and mercy of our clan deity, Anjaneya Swamy, he will soon be fully healthy and back to normal. Tomorrow is Hanuman Jayanti, and that Lord stood by us, saving this little child from great danger and tragedy. On this occasion, everyone in their respective towns and areas has stood by our family, wishing Mark Shankar a speedy recovery. They are praying for the child and offering blessings. On behalf of myself, my younger brother Kalyan Babu @PawanKalyan, and our entire family, we would like to thank you all,” he wrote.