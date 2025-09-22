ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG Trailer Leaks Online; Fans Demand Official Release

Hyderabad: The trailer of They Call Him OG, Pawan Kalyan's much-anticipated gangster drama, has become the talk of the town. It was screened at a pre-release event in Hyderabad on September 21 but soon found its way online. The leaked footage quickly spread across social media, setting fans on fire with excitement.

Clips and full versions of the trailer were uploaded across platforms within hours. Hashtags like #PawanKalyan and #TheyCallHimOG began trending, as users shared their reactions. Many called the trailer "outstanding" and praised the high-energy action sequences featuring Pawan Kalyan and Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi.

The video's leak, however, has left fans divided. While a section of viewers enjoyed it, others were disappointed that the makers did not release it officially on YouTube. The lack of any statement from the team has further added to the confusion. Online fans continue to demand clarity, saying a polished trailer should have been released for everyone.

Massive Fan Frenzy At The Event

The pre-release event, also called the OG Concert, took place at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad. Despite heavy rain, nearly 40,000 fans gathered. The atmosphere was electric, with chants for Pawan Kalyan echoing across the venue.

The actor made a grand entry and thanked his fans for their love. He also praised co-star Emraan Hashmi and the rest of the cast. The trailer was screened exclusively for the attendees, but within minutes, leaked clips began circulating.