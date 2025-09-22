Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG Trailer Leaks Online; Fans Demand Official Release
Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG trailer leaked online after Hyderabad event. Fans praise it but complain about no official release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 22, 2025 at 11:03 AM IST
Hyderabad: The trailer of They Call Him OG, Pawan Kalyan's much-anticipated gangster drama, has become the talk of the town. It was screened at a pre-release event in Hyderabad on September 21 but soon found its way online. The leaked footage quickly spread across social media, setting fans on fire with excitement.
Clips and full versions of the trailer were uploaded across platforms within hours. Hashtags like #PawanKalyan and #TheyCallHimOG began trending, as users shared their reactions. Many called the trailer "outstanding" and praised the high-energy action sequences featuring Pawan Kalyan and Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi.
The video's leak, however, has left fans divided. While a section of viewers enjoyed it, others were disappointed that the makers did not release it officially on YouTube. The lack of any statement from the team has further added to the confusion. Online fans continue to demand clarity, saying a polished trailer should have been released for everyone.
Massive Fan Frenzy At The Event
The pre-release event, also called the OG Concert, took place at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad. Despite heavy rain, nearly 40,000 fans gathered. The atmosphere was electric, with chants for Pawan Kalyan echoing across the venue.
The actor made a grand entry and thanked his fans for their love. He also praised co-star Emraan Hashmi and the rest of the cast. The trailer was screened exclusively for the attendees, but within minutes, leaked clips began circulating.
Ticket Auction Creates Buzz
In a separate highlight, one die-hard fan purchased the OG ticket for a record price at an auction. The amount was revealed to be donated entirely to the Jana Sena Party, which Pawan Kalyan leads. This gesture showcased the actor's unique bond with his supporters, who see him as both a star and a leader.
Ticket Price Hike Announced
Adding to the hype, the Telangana government approved a temporary hike in ticket prices. A special 9 p.m. show on September 24 will charge Rs 800 per ticket, including GST. From September 25 to October 4, single-screen theatres can collect an extra Rs 100 and multiplexes an extra Rs 150 on tickets. After this period, prices will return to normal, that is, Rs 177 for single screens and Rs 295 for multiplexes.
The move has sparked mixed reactions. While many fans are ready to pay any amount to watch their hero on screen, others feel the hike is too steep.
About They Call Him OG
Directed by Sujeeth, the film is described as a stylish gangster drama with heavy doses of action and emotion. The trailer gave glimpses of Pawan Kalyan in a rugged, powerful avatar. Emraan Hashmi plays the antagonist, marking his big Telugu debut.
The film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Shaam in key roles. Music is composed by Thaman, who has already delivered chart-topping songs for the film.
Produced on a massive budget by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari, They Call Him OG is slated to release worldwide on September 25, 2025. With fan frenzy already peaking, industry watchers expect record-breaking openings.
