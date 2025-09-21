ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pawan Kalyan's OG Trailer Delay Sparks Fan Reactions, Makers Join Meme Fest

Hyderabad: Fans of Pawan Kalyan, who were eagerly waiting for the trailer of They Call Him OG, woke up to a surprise on Sunday. The trailer, which was earlier scheduled to drop at 10:08 AM, has now been postponed to the evening. The makers announced that the trailer will be launched as part of the OG Concert (the film's pre-release event) tonight.

While the delay disappointed many, the makers cleverly turned the update into fun. DVV Entertainment, the producers of OG, shared the news on X using an old Pawan Kalyan movie clip, asking fans to start the music in replies and quotes. This cheeky post quickly snowballed into a meme fest. Fans flooded the comment section with iconic scenes and dialogues from Pawan's earlier films. Some wrote "Can't wait," while others shared memes celebrating the hype.

Despite the initial frustration, the fan frenzy proved that the buzz around They Call Him OG is only growing stronger. With just four days left for release, every update is being dissected and shared across social media.