Pawan Kalyan's OG Trailer Delay Sparks Fan Reactions, Makers Join Meme Fest
Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG trailer has been delayed, sparking memes online. Fans now await its launch at the OG Concert later today.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 21, 2025 at 12:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Fans of Pawan Kalyan, who were eagerly waiting for the trailer of They Call Him OG, woke up to a surprise on Sunday. The trailer, which was earlier scheduled to drop at 10:08 AM, has now been postponed to the evening. The makers announced that the trailer will be launched as part of the OG Concert (the film's pre-release event) tonight.
While the delay disappointed many, the makers cleverly turned the update into fun. DVV Entertainment, the producers of OG, shared the news on X using an old Pawan Kalyan movie clip, asking fans to start the music in replies and quotes. This cheeky post quickly snowballed into a meme fest. Fans flooded the comment section with iconic scenes and dialogues from Pawan's earlier films. Some wrote "Can't wait," while others shared memes celebrating the hype.
Ok Ok. Music start in replies and quotes… . #OGTrailer will be released today at the #OGConcert event. pic.twitter.com/oFQOMI0n46— DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) September 21, 2025
Despite the initial frustration, the fan frenzy proved that the buzz around They Call Him OG is only growing stronger. With just four days left for release, every update is being dissected and shared across social media.
Directed by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG is a period gangster drama set in Mumbai. Pawan Kalyan plays Ojas Gambheera, a larger-than-life gangster. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, making his Telugu debut as the antagonist, along with Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, and Shaam. Music is composed by Thaman. The film is produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment.
A firecracker of an experience.⁰A firecracker of an event.⁰To celebrate the one and only… OG.#OGConcert kicks off tomorrow, 5PM onwards at LB Stadium 🔥#OG #TheyCallHimOG pic.twitter.com/WgqXO63wyE— DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) September 20, 2025
Adding to the excitement, the Telangana government recently granted permission for premiere shows on September 24, a day before the film's official release. Tickets for the premiere are priced at Rs 800. Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, special early shows are allowed only from 1 AM on September 25, with ticket prices going as high as Rs 1000.
For the first ten days after release, ticket rates will also be hiked. Single-screen tickets will cost an average of Rs 277, while multiplex tickets will go up to Rs 445.
YES 😎— DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) September 20, 2025
The countdown is on…
5 days to go for the celebration of #OG…
The hysteria will hit FIRESTORM LEVEL tomorrow 🔥
Stay tuned.#OGTrailer #TheyCallHimOG pic.twitter.com/xZJyJtdp8G
With the trailer now set to drop at the OG Concert, fans are waiting to see how Sujeeth showcases Pawan Kalyan's power-packed return to the big screen. The delay may have sparked memes, but the hype is real - and OG fever is only getting stronger.
