Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu to Release in Two Parts, Makers Confirm

Hyderabad: AM Rathnam, the producer of the upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu starring Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, and Nidhhi Agerwal, made it clear that the project is still in progress, dispelling any rumours of its cancellation. Speaking at a public event, Rathnam provided an update on the movie's status and revealed that the project will have two parts.

The producer mentioned that Pawan Kalyan would resume shooting for the film after completing his electoral campaign in Andhra Pradesh. Rathnam expressed confidence that the film would elevate Pawan's status to a national level, beyond just the Telugu-speaking regions. Despite the ongoing delays, Rathnam emphasised that rushing the production for quick profits was never a priority, since the movie is set in the 17th century and it takes time.

Furthermore, Rathnam criticised certain media outlets for spreading false information about the film being shelved. He cited a specific website's claim regarding the movie's status but chose not to engage in it. Instead, Rathnam opted to share details about the ongoing VFX work being done in multiple locations, including Iran, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. He also revealed that Hari Hara Veera Mallu is divided into two parts.

Helmed by Krish and bankrolled by A Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is slated for release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Renowned musician MM Keeravaani has been roped in to compose the music for the film.