Pawan Kalyan's Ex-wife Renu Desai Sends 'Lots of Luck' on Oath-taking Ceremony, Styles Kids for their Father's 'Big Day'

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Updated : 21 hours ago

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan takes oath after winning the Pithapuram Assembly election. His ex-wife, Renu Desai, shares a video on social media of their children getting ready to attend the ceremony, wishing Kalyan luck in his efforts to benefit Andhra Pradesh and society.

Pawan Kalyan, Renu Desai, and their kids (Photo: ANI, Instagram)

Hyderabad: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, who recently won the Pithapuram Assembly election, is all geared up to take the oath on June 12 in Andhra Pradesh's Amaravathi in the presence of prominent state and national leaders, friends, and family. On this special occasion, his former wife, actor-director Renu Desai posted a video on social media featuring their children, Akira and Aadya, dressed up and ready to attend the ceremony.

Renu Desai took to her Instagram account to share a heartwarming video of her children getting ready for the special occasion via video call. In the caption, she extended her best wishes to her ex-husband Pawan Kalyan on his big day, expressing her hope that he would bring about positive change to the state of Andhra Pradesh and its people.

She wrote, "And this is how my cuties got ready for their Nanas big day over video call. Wishing Kalyan garu lots of luck for his wish to do good for the AP state and society." The video showcased the siblings all decked up for the ceremony. While Akira wore a red kurta paired with a panche, Aadya opted for a simple yet elegant purple churidar. The duo beamed with pride, flashing bright smiles.

This is not the first time Renu Desai has shared a special moment involving her children and prominent political figures. Just a few days ago, she had posted a photo of Akira with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by a heartfelt caption. As a proud mother, Renu Desai was overjoyed to see her son meet the Prime Minister, and she couldn't help but express her admiration for the BJP and Modi. The photo had left her feeling overwhelmed with emotion.

