Pawan Kalyan's Epic Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets Postponed Again: 'Reward Will Be Worth The Wait'

Hyderabad: The highly-anticipated period action drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, has officially been postponed once again. Originally slated for a June 12 theatrical release, the makers have issued an official statement confirming that the magnum opus will not be released as scheduled.

The production team from Mega Surya Productions reached out to fans and lovers of cinema with an emotional message through their official channels: "We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all fans, well-wishers, and cinema lovers who have been patiently and continually supporting Hari Hara Veera Mallu."

The unit made it very clear that the decision to postpone the film was not made easily. "Despite relentless efforts to meet the previously announced release date, this decision, though difficult, was necessary. Powerstar Pawan Kalyan Garu's legacy deserves nothing short of cinematic brilliance, and every frame of this magnum opus must reflect that." The statement also addressed the ongoing online speculation and unverified news circulating across social media platforms. "We kindly urge everyone not to believe or spread any unverified news. Please wait for updates only through our official handles."

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a historical action spectacle set in the 17th century during the Mughal era. Pawan Kalyan plays an outlaw who rises against oppression in a Robin Hood-like role; Bollywood actor Bobby Deol portrays Aurangzeb, adding further majesty to the tale. The film is a very big film, with hundreds of artists, technicians, and VFX teams busy in the post-production making a deep, visually entertaining and emotionally powerful film.

Their motto is "gigantic entertainer," and they promise to put fiction together with the history in a format that no one has ever witnessed in Indian cinema. In a silver lining for eager fans, the production house confirmed that the theatrical trailer is on its way. The new release date will be unveiled along with the trailer soon. "While this delay may momentarily test our patience, it also signals that something far greater is taking shape. The storm is coming very soon. History will roar through theatres."

Hari Hara Veera Mallu features music by Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravaani, with cinematography by Gnana Shekar V.S. and Manoj Paramahamsa. National Award-winning editor Praveen K.L. handles the film's editing. The production design is led by veteran Thota Tharani. Other prominent cast members include Nidhi Aggarwal, Nassar, Sathyaraj, Subbaraju, and Sunil. The film's recently released third single, Asura Hananam, received a very warm reception and contributed to the palpable excitement surrounding the project.