Pawan Kalyan's 8-Year-Old Son Injured In School Fire; Actor To Leave For Singapore Soon

Amaravati: Tollywood actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's younger son Mark Shankar suffered burns in a fire at a school in Singapore where he was studying. Media reports claimed that eight-year-old Mark sustained minor injuries in the fire accident and also experienced breathing issues due to smoke inhalation. Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, who was on a visit to Alluri Seetharamaraju district, received the news today morning.

The Jana Sena party leaders, headed by the actor-politician, suggested that he leave for Singapore at the earliest. Pawan Kalyan, however, told them that he had promised the tribals on Monday that he would visit Kuridi village near Araku, and hence he would visit the village and know about their problems. He also stated that since arrangements have been made for the inauguration of development programmes, he would complete them before leaving for Singapore. Jana Sena leaders said that after completing his tour of the tribal region, Pawan Kalyan will reach Visakhapatnam and leave for Singapore.

Reports in the media claimed that the fire was put out within 30 minutes by rescue personnel who arrived on the scene. Reports also claimed that 19 people were injured in all, including 15 students, all of whom were taken to the hospital for treatment. The rescue personnel were quoted by local media as saying that they found the fire in the second and third floors of the building when they arrived. Bystanders and construction workers who were working nearby are believed to have helped in the rescue efforts of the children who were caught in the fire.

Shankar was born to Pawan Kalyan from his third wife, Anna Lezhneva, in 2017. He is the youngest of the actor's four children. He also has a daughter Polena, from Anna Lezhneva, a Russian citizen he married in 2013. The actor-politician has a son, Akira, and a daughter, Aadhva, from his second wife, Renu Desai, whom he divorced in 2012.

Meanwhile, State Education and Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh said he was shocked to hear about the fire accident at a school in Singapore in which Pawan Kalyan's son Shankar sustained burns. "Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. Strength and prayers to the family during this tough time," Lokesh posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.