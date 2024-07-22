ETV Bharat / entertainment

Viral Alert! Pawan Kalyan Proudly Stands by Wife Anna Lezhneva As She Graduates From Singapore University - Watch

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Pawan Kalyan's wife, Anna Lezhneva, graduated from the National University of Singapore. Pictures and videos from Anna's graduation ceremony are widely shared by fans across social media platforms.

Pawan Kalyan's wife, Anna Lezhneva, graduated from the National University of Singapore. Pictures and videos from Anna's graduation ceremony are widely shared by fans across social media platforms.
Anna Lezhneva, Pawan Kalyan (ANI)

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan, the actor-turned-politician, recently celebrated a significant milestone in his personal life as his wife, Anna Lezhneva, successfully graduated with a Master of Arts degree from the National University of Singapore. The graduation ceremony was a moment of pride for the couple, captured in clips shared by fans across social media platforms.

The ceremony, streamed live on YouTube, showcased Anna receiving her degree with applause as she walked up the stage. Photos circulated online featured Pawan joyously posing with Anna, proudly displaying her academic achievement.

Last July, speculations about troubles in Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva’s relationship had surfaced widely. However, the founder of Jana Sena Party dismissed these rumors unequivocally by performing a puja ceremony with his wife. Anna, his third spouse, came into his life during the filming of Teen Maar. Their marriage in 2013 has blessed them with a daughter named Polena Anjana Pawanova.

Pawan Kalyan's journey has not been without public scrutiny regarding his personal life. His first marriage was arranged with Nandini in 1997, which concluded in 2008. His second marriage to his longtime live-in partner, Renu Desai, ended in divorce in 2012.

On the political front, Pawan Kalyan has recently achieved success in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections. Meanwhile, anticipation is high for his upcoming film, OG (They Call Him OG), directed by Sujeeth, slated for release this year. Additionally, he is set to star in Krish Jagarlamudi’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Read More

  1. Viral Alert! Pawan Kalyan Poses with Wife Anna Lezhneva, Akira Nandan and Aadhya Join their dad for Endearing Picture
  2. WATCH: Pawan Kalyan Touches Chiranjeevi's Feet, Wife Anna Lezhneva Beams as He Takes Oath as AP Deputy CM
  3. Watch: Celebrations Begin at Pawan Kalyan Home, Here's How Renu Desai Reacts to Jana Sena Party Lead in Pithapuram

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan, the actor-turned-politician, recently celebrated a significant milestone in his personal life as his wife, Anna Lezhneva, successfully graduated with a Master of Arts degree from the National University of Singapore. The graduation ceremony was a moment of pride for the couple, captured in clips shared by fans across social media platforms.

The ceremony, streamed live on YouTube, showcased Anna receiving her degree with applause as she walked up the stage. Photos circulated online featured Pawan joyously posing with Anna, proudly displaying her academic achievement.

Last July, speculations about troubles in Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva’s relationship had surfaced widely. However, the founder of Jana Sena Party dismissed these rumors unequivocally by performing a puja ceremony with his wife. Anna, his third spouse, came into his life during the filming of Teen Maar. Their marriage in 2013 has blessed them with a daughter named Polena Anjana Pawanova.

Pawan Kalyan's journey has not been without public scrutiny regarding his personal life. His first marriage was arranged with Nandini in 1997, which concluded in 2008. His second marriage to his longtime live-in partner, Renu Desai, ended in divorce in 2012.

On the political front, Pawan Kalyan has recently achieved success in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections. Meanwhile, anticipation is high for his upcoming film, OG (They Call Him OG), directed by Sujeeth, slated for release this year. Additionally, he is set to star in Krish Jagarlamudi’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Read More

  1. Viral Alert! Pawan Kalyan Poses with Wife Anna Lezhneva, Akira Nandan and Aadhya Join their dad for Endearing Picture
  2. WATCH: Pawan Kalyan Touches Chiranjeevi's Feet, Wife Anna Lezhneva Beams as He Takes Oath as AP Deputy CM
  3. Watch: Celebrations Begin at Pawan Kalyan Home, Here's How Renu Desai Reacts to Jana Sena Party Lead in Pithapuram

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ANNA LEZHNEVA GRADUATION PICTURESPAWAN KALYANPAWAN KALYAN ANNA LEZHNEVAPAWAN KALYAN WIFE GRADUATES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.