Viral Alert! Pawan Kalyan Proudly Stands by Wife Anna Lezhneva As She Graduates From Singapore University - Watch

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan, the actor-turned-politician, recently celebrated a significant milestone in his personal life as his wife, Anna Lezhneva, successfully graduated with a Master of Arts degree from the National University of Singapore. The graduation ceremony was a moment of pride for the couple, captured in clips shared by fans across social media platforms.

The ceremony, streamed live on YouTube, showcased Anna receiving her degree with applause as she walked up the stage. Photos circulated online featured Pawan joyously posing with Anna, proudly displaying her academic achievement.

Last July, speculations about troubles in Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva’s relationship had surfaced widely. However, the founder of Jana Sena Party dismissed these rumors unequivocally by performing a puja ceremony with his wife. Anna, his third spouse, came into his life during the filming of Teen Maar. Their marriage in 2013 has blessed them with a daughter named Polena Anjana Pawanova.

Pawan Kalyan's journey has not been without public scrutiny regarding his personal life. His first marriage was arranged with Nandini in 1997, which concluded in 2008. His second marriage to his longtime live-in partner, Renu Desai, ended in divorce in 2012.

On the political front, Pawan Kalyan has recently achieved success in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections. Meanwhile, anticipation is high for his upcoming film, OG (They Call Him OG), directed by Sujeeth, slated for release this year. Additionally, he is set to star in Krish Jagarlamudi’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh.