Pawan Kalyan, Varun Tej hail Jai Shree Ram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares Ram Lalla's idol

Hyderabad: Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and others were among the famous personalities who were present at the Ram Janmabhoomi at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony today January 22. On the other hand, many other celebrities were unable to attend the consecration event of the Ram Temple. However, their absence from the event did not dampen their spirit as they wished their fans on social media on the historic event.

Stars that were unable to attend the event expressed their congratulations to everyone on social media and sent well wishes. Actor Varun Tej Kondiela shared his warm wishes to his fans on Instagram Stories. Sharing a close-up picture of Ram Lalla's idol, Varun wrote: "Today marks a historic chapter as we witness the #RamMandirPranPrathishtha. A moment etched in unity, devotion, and enduring joy. The life of Lord Rama continues to inspire us, and our love for him only deepens with time #AyodhaRamMandir #JaiShreeRam."

Varun Konidela's post on Ram temple consecration

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram post

Moreover, actor Samantha shared a picture of Ram Lalla's idol on her Instagram handle. The actor too was unable to attend the ceremony. Superstar Pawan Kalyan shared a selfie of himself from the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on his X account. Along with the picture, he wrote: "Ramakarya means kingdom, work Public work... Jai Shri Ram" in Telugu.

Earlier in the day, Kangana Ranaut, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Sonu Nigam, Randeep Hooda, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Katrina Kaif were spotted attending the occasion. The event was attended by over 8000 celebrities from across different industries and spheres.