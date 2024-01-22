Loading...

Pawan Kalyan, Varun Tej hail Jai Shree Ram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares Ram Lalla's idol

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Jan 22, 2024, 4:33 PM IST

Updated : Jan 22, 2024, 4:40 PM IST

Celebrities across industries take to social media to congratulate Shri Ram devotees on the auspicious occasion of Ram Lalla's consecration. Read on to know Pawan Kalyan, Varun Konidela, and Samantha's posts on the special day.

Celebrities across industries take to social media to congratulate Shri Ram devotees on the auspicious occasion of Ram Lalla's consecration. Read on to know Pawan Kalyan, Varun Konidela, and Samantha's posts on the special day.

Hyderabad: Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and others were among the famous personalities who were present at the Ram Janmabhoomi at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony today January 22. On the other hand, many other celebrities were unable to attend the consecration event of the Ram Temple. However, their absence from the event did not dampen their spirit as they wished their fans on social media on the historic event.

  • రామకార్యం అంటే రాజ్య కార్యం
    ప్రజా కార్యం...🙏 జై శ్రీ రామ్ pic.twitter.com/qkDGgRMWtZ

    — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Stars that were unable to attend the event expressed their congratulations to everyone on social media and sent well wishes. Actor Varun Tej Kondiela shared his warm wishes to his fans on Instagram Stories. Sharing a close-up picture of Ram Lalla's idol, Varun wrote: "Today marks a historic chapter as we witness the #RamMandirPranPrathishtha. A moment etched in unity, devotion, and enduring joy. The life of Lord Rama continues to inspire us, and our love for him only deepens with time #AyodhaRamMandir #JaiShreeRam."

Varun Konidela's post on Ram temple consecration
Varun Konidela's post on Ram temple consecration
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram post
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram post

Moreover, actor Samantha shared a picture of Ram Lalla's idol on her Instagram handle. The actor too was unable to attend the ceremony. Superstar Pawan Kalyan shared a selfie of himself from the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on his X account. Along with the picture, he wrote: "Ramakarya means kingdom, work Public work... Jai Shri Ram" in Telugu.

Earlier in the day, Kangana Ranaut, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Sonu Nigam, Randeep Hooda, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Katrina Kaif were spotted attending the occasion. The event was attended by over 8000 celebrities from across different industries and spheres.

Read More

  1. Ram temple consecration: Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina, and others in a picture worth a thousand words
  2. Extremely proud: Mahesh Babu, Deepika, Kangana, others react to Ram Lalla Pran Prathishtha
  3. WATCH | 'Speechless' Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal in tears after Ram Mandir inauguration
Last Updated :Jan 22, 2024, 4:40 PM IST

TAGGED:

Pawan KalyanVarun KonidelaSamantha Ruth Prabhu

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.