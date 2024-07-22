ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pawan Kalyan Returns to Hyderabad Amid Heavy Security; His Gesture Towards Police Officers Wins Hearts - Watch

Published : Jul 22, 2024, 8:46 AM IST

Pawan Kalyan was recently spotted at Hyderabad airport, returning from Singapore. The actor was surrounded by police officers as he made his way out towards his car. However, the actor-turned-politician's act towards the policemen won the hearts of many.

Hyderabad: Tollywood megastar and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan returned to India after attending his wife Anna Lezhneva's convocation ceremony in Singapore. The actor was escorted to his car by an army of police personnel. However, this time it was not his swag or look, but his gesture towards the policemen that won the hearts of netizens.

In a video shared by a paparazzi based in Hyderabad, the actor-turned-politician can be seen arriving at Hyderabad airport clad in an all-black attire. The actor, before departing in his car, turned to the officers and saluted them in a heartwarming gesture. The respectable act of the megastar has left social media users in awe of him.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote: "That Salute In the end to police Officials (fire emojis)." Another commented: "Always my inspiration.. Love you always @pawankalyan sir" Another social media user wrote: "That salute."

For the unversed, Pawan Kalyan had gone to Singapore to attend his wife's graduation ceremony. The latter received a Master of Arts degree from the National University of Singapore. it was a short-term personal trip for the Deputy CM, who has now returned to resume his state duties.

On the film front, Kalyan was last seen in Bheemla Nayak, which was released in 2022. It was a remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, a Malayalam blockbuster from 2020. Following Bheemla Nayak, Pawan took a break from acting to focus on his political career but returned shortly for an extended appearance in his nephew Sai Dharam Tej's film, Bro, which was released last year.

