Pawan Kalyan Returns From Singapore With Injured Son, Shares Health Update

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has returned to India after a personal emergency. He landed at Hyderabad International Airport late Saturday night along with his family, including his seven-year-old son, Mark Shankar, who was recently injured in a fire accident at a summer camp in Singapore. Pawan Kalyan was spotted with his son at the airport. He was joined by his wife Anna Lezhneva and their daughter Polena Anjana.

Pawan informed that Mark is recovering and doing well, which comes as a relief to fans as everyone was concerned over his health. The Jana Sena Party chief took to social media to express his deep gratitude to everyone who reached out during this difficult time. "Following the unfortunate fire incident at my son Mark Shankar's summer camp in Singapore, I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of prayers, concern, and support from all over the world," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He thanked leaders from across the political spectrum, fellow party members, fans, and the film industry for their kind words and emotional support. "Your heartfelt messages have truly given us strength," he added. In another post, Pawan Kalyan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister's Office, and the Indian High Commission in Singapore for their quick and supportive response. He appreciated the efforts made by the Indian and Singaporean authorities to ensure that Mark received timely medical care and support.

Pawan revealed that he had been in Uttarandhra's tribal region, participating in the Adavi Thalli Baata programme, when he received the distressing news about his son. He halted his public engagements right away to get to Singapore and be with his family. He also took some time to thank the PM for his commitment to the upliftment of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). In his post, he showed how the NDA government's development schemes, such as road construction projects under PM JANMAN, PMGSY, and MGNREGS, are transforming remote tribal areas for the better.