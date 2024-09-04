ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pawan Kalyan Pledges Rs 6 Crore in Wake of AP and Telangana Floods; Praises CM Chandrababu's Efforts

Hyderabad: People in the twin Telugu states are facing severe problems due to heavy rains and floods. To help the flood victims, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan announced a massive relief donation. Talking to the media on Wednesday, he said that he is donating Rs 6 crore as flood assistance. In this, AP, Telangana CM Relief Funds will receive Rs 1 core each, while Rs 4 crore has been allotted to gram panchayats affected by the flood.

Following the devastating floods that have wreaked havoc in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in the Vijayawada district, the state's leadership has stepped up with significant relief efforts. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the floods and urged all political parties to unite in supporting the relief operations.

"Every person who wishes for the well-being of the state should assist in such times. The government is spending Rs 80 crore on the affected district. We must create a master plan for every city to prevent such disasters in the future," he stated, emphasising the need for a comprehensive approach to disaster management.