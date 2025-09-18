ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pawan Kalyan’s OG Trailer: Release Date And Time Announced

Makers of Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG finally revealed the much-awaited update: trailer release date and time. Read on for details on big drop.

Pawan Kalyan's OG clears censor with U/A certificate; grand release set for September 25. Trailer to launch on September 21.
The Wait Is Over... Censor Cleared, Buzz Sky High- Pawan Kalyan's OG Release Date Revealed! (Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : September 18, 2025 at 3:33 PM IST

Hyderabad: The much-awaited update from Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film OG is finally out. Power Star’s fans, who have been waiting with bated breath, can now rejoice as the film has cleared its censor formalities and received a U/A certificate. Directed by Sujeeth, the action entertainer is set for a grand release on September 25, 2025. Adding to the excitement, the makers have also confirmed the release date of the OG trailer.

While the teaser and songs have already created massive buzz, fans were restless about the trailer. Putting an end to speculation, the makers have now confirmed that the theatrical trailer will be unveiled on September 21 at 10:08 am. Sharing a fiery new poster of Pawan Kalyan, the team wrote, “Death quota… confirm anta!! 🤙🏻🤙🏻 The most awaited #OGTrailer on Sep 21st. #OG #TheyCallHimOG.”

Adding to the excitement, the Andhra Pradesh government has approved a special hike in ticket prices for OG. Benefit shows will be held at 1 am on release day with ticket prices pegged at Rs 1,000 per ticket. For the first ten days, single screens can charge Rs 125 and multiplexes Rs 150 per ticket, exclusively for OG. DVV Entertainment, the producers, extended their thanks to CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh for their support in passing the new G.O.

Naturally, this decision has sparked mixed reactions online, with fans thrilled but some cinegoers concerned about affordability. The order also caps screenings at a maximum of five shows per day.

OG is being touted as a stylish gangster drama that showcases Pawan Kalyan in a never-before-seen avatar. His energy, dialogue delivery and action sequences are expected to be the major highlights. Priyanka Mohan plays the female lead, while Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi makes his Telugu debut as the villain. Arjun Das and Shriya Reddy also play key roles. Music is by Thaman, with DVV Entertainments backing the project.

