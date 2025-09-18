ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pawan Kalyan’s OG Trailer: Release Date And Time Announced

The Wait Is Over... Censor Cleared, Buzz Sky High- Pawan Kalyan's OG Release Date Revealed! ( Film Poster )

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team Published : September 18, 2025 at 3:33 PM IST 2 Min Read

Hyderabad: The much-awaited update from Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film OG is finally out. Power Star’s fans, who have been waiting with bated breath, can now rejoice as the film has cleared its censor formalities and received a U/A certificate. Directed by Sujeeth, the action entertainer is set for a grand release on September 25, 2025. Adding to the excitement, the makers have also confirmed the release date of the OG trailer. While the teaser and songs have already created massive buzz, fans were restless about the trailer. Putting an end to speculation, the makers have now confirmed that the theatrical trailer will be unveiled on September 21 at 10:08 am. Sharing a fiery new poster of Pawan Kalyan, the team wrote, “Death quota… confirm anta!! 🤙🏻🤙🏻 The most awaited #OGTrailer on Sep 21st. #OG #TheyCallHimOG.”