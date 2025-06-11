Pawan Kalyan Kicks Off Ustaad Bhagat Singh Shoot; Makers Share BTS Video - Watch

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan has officially commenced shooting for his much-anticipated action entertainer Ustaad Bhagat Singh. On Wednesday, the makers unveiled a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video on social media, offering a glimpse into the film's set and the actor's commanding presence.

Directed by Harish Shankar, Ustaad Bhagat Singh promises to be a full-fledged mass-action spectacle. The film marks a powerful reunion between Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar, who previously delivered the blockbuster Gabbar Singh. Their collaboration has already set high expectations, with fans eagerly awaiting another cinematic triumph.

Taking to their X (formerly Twitter) handle, the film's team shared a video capturing Pawan Kalyan's grand entry on set. The actor is seen arriving in style, donning his character's signature look, complete with dark sunglasses and a scarf. The video also showcases his interaction with the film crew and preparations for an intense, high-energy action sequence.

Sreeleela has been cast as the female lead, and the film is being mounted on a lavish scale by producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, who is currently riding a wave of musical successes, is composing the film's soundtrack. Ayananka Bose is handling the cinematography, while Ujjwal Kulkarni oversees editing duties.

Notably, the action choreography is being managed by the popular duo Ram-Laxman. Renowned production designer Anand Sai is shaping the film's visual aesthetic, with K Dasharath penning the screenplay and C Chandra Mohan contributing additional writing.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan has been on a fast track, wrapping up several of his long-pending projects. He recently completed the shoot for Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the action thriller OG. DVV Entertainment, the production house behind OG, recently announced the film's wrap with a post that read, "PACKUP for GAMBHEERA…GEAR UP for the RELEASE…See you in theatres on 25 September 2025. #OGonSept25 #TheyCallHimOG #OG."

Directed by Sujeeth, OG features Pawan Kalyan in the role of Ojas Gambheera, a mysterious and feared gangster who returns to Mumbai after a decade with vengeance on his mind. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy, with music composed by S Thaman. Produced by Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner, known for hits like RRR, OG is set for a global theatrical release on September 25, 2025.