ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pawan Kalyan Kicks Off Ustaad Bhagat Singh Shoot; Makers Share BTS Video - Watch

Pawan Kalyan begins shooting for the upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The film stars Sreeleela in the female lead.

Pawan Kalyan Kicks Off Ustaad Bhagat Singh Shoot; Makers Share BTS Video - Watch
Pawan Kalyan Kicks Off Ustaad Bhagat Singh Shoot; Makers Share BTS Video - Watch (Photo: Film poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : June 11, 2025 at 7:32 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan has officially commenced shooting for his much-anticipated action entertainer Ustaad Bhagat Singh. On Wednesday, the makers unveiled a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video on social media, offering a glimpse into the film's set and the actor's commanding presence.

Directed by Harish Shankar, Ustaad Bhagat Singh promises to be a full-fledged mass-action spectacle. The film marks a powerful reunion between Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar, who previously delivered the blockbuster Gabbar Singh. Their collaboration has already set high expectations, with fans eagerly awaiting another cinematic triumph.

Taking to their X (formerly Twitter) handle, the film's team shared a video capturing Pawan Kalyan's grand entry on set. The actor is seen arriving in style, donning his character's signature look, complete with dark sunglasses and a scarf. The video also showcases his interaction with the film crew and preparations for an intense, high-energy action sequence.

Sreeleela has been cast as the female lead, and the film is being mounted on a lavish scale by producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, who is currently riding a wave of musical successes, is composing the film's soundtrack. Ayananka Bose is handling the cinematography, while Ujjwal Kulkarni oversees editing duties.

Notably, the action choreography is being managed by the popular duo Ram-Laxman. Renowned production designer Anand Sai is shaping the film's visual aesthetic, with K Dasharath penning the screenplay and C Chandra Mohan contributing additional writing.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan has been on a fast track, wrapping up several of his long-pending projects. He recently completed the shoot for Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the action thriller OG. DVV Entertainment, the production house behind OG, recently announced the film's wrap with a post that read, "PACKUP for GAMBHEERA…GEAR UP for the RELEASE…See you in theatres on 25 September 2025. #OGonSept25 #TheyCallHimOG #OG."

Directed by Sujeeth, OG features Pawan Kalyan in the role of Ojas Gambheera, a mysterious and feared gangster who returns to Mumbai after a decade with vengeance on his mind. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy, with music composed by S Thaman. Produced by Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner, known for hits like RRR, OG is set for a global theatrical release on September 25, 2025.

READ MORE

  1. Pawan Kalyan's Epic Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets Postponed Again: 'Reward Will Be Worth The Wait'
  2. Pawan Kalyan's Wife Anna Lezhneva Shaves Her Head at Tirupati Temple After Son's Sustains Injury In Fire Accident - Watch
  3. Pawan Kalyan Returns From Singapore With Injured Son, Shares Health Update

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan has officially commenced shooting for his much-anticipated action entertainer Ustaad Bhagat Singh. On Wednesday, the makers unveiled a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video on social media, offering a glimpse into the film's set and the actor's commanding presence.

Directed by Harish Shankar, Ustaad Bhagat Singh promises to be a full-fledged mass-action spectacle. The film marks a powerful reunion between Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar, who previously delivered the blockbuster Gabbar Singh. Their collaboration has already set high expectations, with fans eagerly awaiting another cinematic triumph.

Taking to their X (formerly Twitter) handle, the film's team shared a video capturing Pawan Kalyan's grand entry on set. The actor is seen arriving in style, donning his character's signature look, complete with dark sunglasses and a scarf. The video also showcases his interaction with the film crew and preparations for an intense, high-energy action sequence.

Sreeleela has been cast as the female lead, and the film is being mounted on a lavish scale by producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, who is currently riding a wave of musical successes, is composing the film's soundtrack. Ayananka Bose is handling the cinematography, while Ujjwal Kulkarni oversees editing duties.

Notably, the action choreography is being managed by the popular duo Ram-Laxman. Renowned production designer Anand Sai is shaping the film's visual aesthetic, with K Dasharath penning the screenplay and C Chandra Mohan contributing additional writing.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan has been on a fast track, wrapping up several of his long-pending projects. He recently completed the shoot for Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the action thriller OG. DVV Entertainment, the production house behind OG, recently announced the film's wrap with a post that read, "PACKUP for GAMBHEERA…GEAR UP for the RELEASE…See you in theatres on 25 September 2025. #OGonSept25 #TheyCallHimOG #OG."

Directed by Sujeeth, OG features Pawan Kalyan in the role of Ojas Gambheera, a mysterious and feared gangster who returns to Mumbai after a decade with vengeance on his mind. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy, with music composed by S Thaman. Produced by Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner, known for hits like RRR, OG is set for a global theatrical release on September 25, 2025.

READ MORE

  1. Pawan Kalyan's Epic Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets Postponed Again: 'Reward Will Be Worth The Wait'
  2. Pawan Kalyan's Wife Anna Lezhneva Shaves Her Head at Tirupati Temple After Son's Sustains Injury In Fire Accident - Watch
  3. Pawan Kalyan Returns From Singapore With Injured Son, Shares Health Update

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PAWAN KALYANPAWAN KALYAN USTAAD BHAGAT SINGHUSTAAD BHAGAT SINGHUSTAAD BHAGAT SINGH SHOOT VIDEOUSTAAD BHAGAT SINGH SHOOT BEGINS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.