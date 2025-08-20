Hari Hara Veera Mallu On OTT: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Streams With New Ending, Fans Baffled By Yet Another Climax

Hyderabad: The long-awaited historical epic Hari Hara Veera Mallu (HHVM), directed by Krish and Jyothi Krisna and starring Pawan Kalyan, remains open to criticism even after its online release. The movie, released in the theatres on July 24, did not deliver according to viewers' expectations, primarily because of what most called subpar visual effects and a weak screenplay. Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video since August 20, the film has sparked further debate, and this time over its multiple endings.

Three Different Versions, Three Different Endings

When it premiered in theatres, the original cut of Hari Hara Veera Mallu ran for 2 hours and 43 minutes. The climax showed Veera Mallu (Pawan Kalyan) fighting Aurangzeb (Bobby Deol) in an over-the-top sequence involving a tornado, which was widely mocked by audiences. Following the backlash, producer AM Rathnam trimmed the film and introduced a new ending. In this revised version, Aurangzeb declares, "Aandhi vastundi (A storm is coming)," as Veera Mallu rides toward him, removing the tornado sequence entirely.

Now, with its OTT release, fans have noticed a third ending. The runtime is reduced further to 2 hours and 33 minutes, and the movie ends after a fight choreographed by Pawan Kalyan himself.

Fans Express Confusion And Anger

The choice to change the climax yet again has been baffling to fans. Taking to the social media platform X, one viewer wrote, "Malli kotha climax aa (Not a new climax again)." Another commented, "Enti chowki thana fight taruvata end chesava @amjothikrishna. adem ending ra 2nd version better kada ra aandhi vastundi ane deggara end chesav (You ended the film after the Chowki Thana fight, wasn't the second version better?)"

Some went further, questioning director Jyothi Krisna's filmmaking skills. A user wrote, "#HariHaraVeeraMallu Arey @amjothikrishna first day Emo RRR type lo vesavu ending, 3rd day inkoka side vesavu ending, Ott lo emo ah fight ayyaka vesavu ending. Assalu Ninnu evadra film school ki pampinchindhi, pampinchina evdra neeku certify chesindhi (#HariHaraVeeraMallu Hey @amjothikrishna, on the first day, you gave it an RRR-style ending, on the third day, you gave a completely different ending, and on OTT, you added an ending after the fight scene. Who even sent you to film school, and who certified you once you got there?)"

Despite the criticism, a section of fans felt the third version was a better fit. One viewer noted, "This should have been done earlier... a high-ending, a costly miss raa @HHVMFilm." Another wrote that the filmmakers had missed a "golden chance" to present the improved climax during the theatrical run.

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Starring Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, and Nidhhi Agerwal, Hari Hara Veera Mallu narrates the story of an outlaw tasked with retrieving the Koh-i-Noor diamond from Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. However, despite its grand scale and star power, the film has struggled to connect with audiences, with its shifting endings only adding to the confusion.