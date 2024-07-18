ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pawan Kalyan and Wife Anna Lezhneva Spotted at Hyderabad Airport; Actor Rocks Casual Attire - Watch

Hyderabad: Power star and deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan was recently seen at the airport in Hyderabad. For a change, the actor-turned-politician was spotted in black shirt and cargo pants as he left Hyderabad. The minister was accompanied with his wife Anna Lezhneva. With a dapper appearance, Pawan was seen entering the airport surrounded by security officers.

If reports are to be believed, the OG actor is off to Delhi to take part in the Jaljeevan conference. Pawan will be attending the meeting led by Union Minister CR Patil in his dual roles of Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. This visit is significant as he will be attending a review with the Union Minister for the first time. There will be a lot of relevant topics covered at this meeting.

Earlier, leading Telugu film producers met with Deputy CM Pawan on Monday to talk about the difficulties facing the film industry and how to develop the Andhra Pradesh film industry. The Vijayawada camp office served as the venue for the meeting. This comes after the actor in his election rallies promised to address the concerns of the film industry.

Talking about his filmy career, the actor was last seen on the silver screen with his nephew Sai Durgha Tej in the lead role of the film Bro. The Samuthirakani directorial was a fantasy comedy film, which was based on the Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham. The actor will next be seen in the lead in the film OG, which is being directed by Sujeeth of Saaho fame. The actor plays a gangster in the film who, after a ten-year absence, returns to Mumbai in order to defeat his enemy, Omi Bhau.