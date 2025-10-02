ETV Bharat / entertainment

Patriot Teaser: Mammootty And Mohanlal Deliver High-Octane Action In Espionage Thriller With Fahadh Faasil

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Patriot, starring Mollywood superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal, have released the teaser on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. The teaser was dropped just a day after reports confirmed that Mammootty had resumed shooting for the film following a brief health-related break.

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot marks the on-screen reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal after nearly 18 years. The film also features Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathy, and Darshana Rajendran in important roles.

The one-minute-21-second teaser keeps the storyline under wraps, but it strongly hints at a hard-hitting socio-political action thriller filled with espionage, life-or-death drama, and stunning visuals. Mammootty and Mohanlal are seen performing death-defying stunts and stylised combat sequences. Moreover, glimpses of high-octane car chases and aerial views heighten the grandeur.