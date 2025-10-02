Patriot Teaser: Mammootty And Mohanlal Deliver High-Octane Action In Espionage Thriller With Fahadh Faasil
The teaser of Mahesh Narayanan's Patriot reunites Mammootty and Mohanlal in an action-packed espionage thriller, featuring Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, and Kunchacko Boban in key roles.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 2, 2025 at 2:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Patriot, starring Mollywood superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal, have released the teaser on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. The teaser was dropped just a day after reports confirmed that Mammootty had resumed shooting for the film following a brief health-related break.
Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot marks the on-screen reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal after nearly 18 years. The film also features Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathy, and Darshana Rajendran in important roles.
The one-minute-21-second teaser keeps the storyline under wraps, but it strongly hints at a hard-hitting socio-political action thriller filled with espionage, life-or-death drama, and stunning visuals. Mammootty and Mohanlal are seen performing death-defying stunts and stylised combat sequences. Moreover, glimpses of high-octane car chases and aerial views heighten the grandeur.
A standout moment features Fahadh Faasil piloting an aircraft and delivering a striking line that has already caught the audience's attention. He says, "Do you realise what will happen if they reunite? Blast." The dialogue is seen as a cheeky nod to the reunion of Malayalam cinema's two biggest icons.
The flick is being shot across multiple international and Indian locations, with Sri Lanka serving as the primary backdrop. Key portions are also planned in Abu Dhabi, London, Thailand, Azerbaijan, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Visakhapatnam. Bollywood cinematographer Manush Nandan is handling the visuals.
Produced by Anto Joseph under Anto Joseph Film Company in association with Mammootty Kampany, the film also lists CR Saleem and Subhash George Manuel as co-producers. According to reports, nearly 60% of the shoot has already been completed.
Narayanan, who has previously directed movies like Take Off, Malik, and Ariyippu, appears to be venturing into big-budget, large-scale storytelling with Patriot. Given its cast, budget, and initial reception, the film is being touted as one of Malayalam cinema's largest spectacles in recent years.