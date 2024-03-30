Pathaan 2: Director Siddharth Anand to Not Helm Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Starrer?

Hyderabad: The anticipation is building up as filmmaker-producer Aditya Chopra is all set to raise the Yash Raj Films (YRF) Spy Universe with a sequel to the blockbuster 2023 film Pathaan. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to his titular role of the sophisticated RAW agent alongside Deepika Padukone. However, there's a surprising development since the sequel will not be directed by Siddharth Anand.

A media report has disclosed that Aditya Chopra is choosing to hand over the reins of direction to another filmmaker, aiming to bring a fresh perspective to the narrative of Pathaan.

This strategic plot is intended to inject innovation into the franchise while upholding its legacy of delivering compelling spying thrillers. Even though the director for Pathaan 2 has not been confirmed yet, preparations are underway to commence the project by the year's end.

Even though Siddharth Anand steps away from Pathaan 2, his collaboration with YRF continues. He is entrusted with directing the grand project Tiger vs Pathaan, featuring a monumental showdown between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. This epic clash is expected to pick up from the events of Pathaan 2.

Moreover, Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan are teaming up for another action-packed thriller, King, which marks the cinematic debut of King Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the filming for the movie is scheduled to commence in Mumbai next month.

As the YRF Spy Universe unfolds further, viewers can anticipate more adrenaline-pumping espionage thrillers featuring top Bollywood actors such as Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, and Bobby Deol in the pipeline, set to commence production soon.