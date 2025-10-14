ETV Bharat / entertainment

Paswaar: A Tale of Loneliness, Longing for Touch, And A Fading Community

Shayar Gandhi’s nearly 40-minute feature, Paswaar (Caress Me in English), strings together themes of aging, loneliness, and longing. It looks at family and estrangement, examines caregiving and emotional labour, and also shines a light on a community slowly facing extinction. Yet, at the heart of it all is -- touch. The simple, human need for connection that binds the characters and the story.

In a transcontinental call with ETV Bharat, Shayar spoke about the film, its inspiration, and its world premiere at the Tasveer Film Festival 2025, South Asia’s only Oscar-qualifying festival.

The filmmaker recalls being surrounded by warmth and connection at the festival, which he calls the “right platform” for his film. “South Asian filmmakers got an opportunity to have a voice. The film resonated with people. After the premiere, many told me it reminded them of their grandparents,” says the debutant director who attended Paswaar premiere on October 11 in Seattle.

A still from Paswaar (Photo: Special arrangement)

Paswaar unfolds as a two-character story. Dr. Homi, a lonely octogenarian and one of the last surviving members of the Parsi Zoroastrian community, and his young caregiver, Lali. Her presence brings warmth and affection into his otherwise quiet house.

But beneath their daily rhythm lies an ache for human and familial connection. As Homi yearns for his estranged nephew’s visit, the fragile bond between him and Lali raises deeper questions about love, care, and what it means to grow old deprived of touch, affection, and one’s own people.

“I grew up around Parsis,” says Shayar. “The food, the architecture, the way of life... all of it was part of my childhood in Surat. That world stayed with me.” The film, he adds, is also a reflection of his own life. “I was very close to my grandfather. I think what inspired me to enter Homi and Lali’s world was the realisation of how important it is to care for our elders. Not just to be there, but to give them our time.”

A graduate of the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, Shayar began his career in advertising, writing and directing commercials for over a decade. Paswaar marks his first step into fiction storytelling. “Advertising trains you to communicate sharply,” he says. “But for a film like this, I had to unlearn that. I had to let the story breathe and speak in its own rhythm. It was about being more instinctive and personal.”