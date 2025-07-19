Passwala: Vinay Varma's Stirring Play Where Death Is Routine And Life's Meaning Is Questioned

What happens when the final curtain falls. Not just on a play, but on a life? With Passwala, actor-director Vinay Varma brings to the stage a conversation between a crematorium keeper and a journalist. Adapted in Hindi from a deeply moving Marathi interview by the late writer-journalist Jayant Pawar, Passwala is not your typical play, nor is it a conventional script. It explores the invisible truths that live in the margins of society and in the ashes of the dead.

It doesn't happen often that the spotlight falls on a character like a crematorium keeper. We rarely hear from him as his voice is silenced by routine, caste, and collective discomfort. In Passwala, Varma not only directs the play but also steps into the titular role. Opposite him is Ravi Patankar, a physicist returned from the US, who takes on the role of the journalist. Together, they create a performance that is raw, restrained, and emotional yet still.

Passwala explores the invisible truths that live in the margins of society and in the ashes of the dead (Photo: Special arrangement)

For Varma, who has spent decades in theatre and just as many years attending funerals the subject is neither distant nor morbid. "Have been visiting crematoriums for decades, as and when an acquaintance, friend or relative passed away. In fact, I had made it a point to attend funerals despite paying last respects to the departed at their houses," he shares. "The crematoriums always aroused my curiosity. The rituals before the final consignment, how the atmosphere is not as sombre as it is in the respective house, the numbness, and at times the reckless attitude of the staff who handle the bodies, etc. They always left me with the thought, in the words of the crematorium keeper of the play: 'Iss jeevan ka koi arth nahin hai…'"

It is that sense of meaninglessness and the acceptance of it that becomes the philosophical core of Passwala. And while the subject matter made some in the Sutradhar team hesitant, Varma pushed forward. "Quite a few in the team were actually sceptical of performing this script. One, because of its structure as it lacked the ‘flesh and life’ of a regular drama script and two, because they were masking their own fears of death. My attitude of taking difficulties head-on, and with the helping hand above, perhaps saw me through this."

Despite or perhaps because of its unconventional format, Passwala dodges the trappings of message-driven storytelling. “As performers, our job is not to give messages,” he says. “We just leave it at that, for the audience to go back with their own takeaways. And this script, not being the conventional play script, leaves that much more scope for leaving it open-ended.”

Vinay Varma and Ravi Patankar aside, Passwala will also bring to the stage Vishal Saxena, Vishwanath Iyer, and Suhas Bharve in key roles. (Photo: Special arrangement)

The writing by the Sutradhar team based on Pawar's original interview is startlingly unfiltered. "The writing is real, coarse, and in the face," says Varma. "The way he (Pawar) manoeuvres his questions and the way the Passwala handles them was a treat to read. I use theatre for structure, but what I show is life itself, like peeping through a window. Or in theatrical terms, collapsing the fourth wall. I’ve always chosen scripts that unsettle the audience and set them thinking... sometimes through comedy too."

Vinay says there is no clear plot, dramatic arc or climax. According to him, what unfolds on stage are truths of life. Some too quiet, others too intense to handle. He's not one to decorate pain or sugarcoat silence. "There are parts in the play when there's nothing happening (remember, it's an interview, a conversation). The audience should get bored," Varma says candidly. "We’re just playing what happens in life and what theatre must do is quietly and subtly injure the conscience of audience."

Is it detachment, numbness, or wisdom? What gives the crematorium keeper's character the emotional weight that audience might struggle to interpret. "It’s actually a mixture of numbness, wisdom, and survival...just like in life," says Varma. "The keeper is doing a job, as diligently as he could, watching bodies after bodies every day...mutilated, unclaimed (some for months together), infants, couples, youngsters, mothers who just delivered! His detachment is exemplary."

Ravi Patankar and Vinay Varma (Photo: Special arrangement)

Naturally, rehearsing such a role takes its toll on the actors. "The emotional draining happens during the rehearsals, but an actor must get used to it. An actor must live life on stage too. So long as he understands the concept of Vedaant, he will not undergo the emotional turmoil. As an actor, I understand that rehearsing those emotions day after day for months at a stretch can be taxing, but that is what actors are supposed to do, right? Not carry it after the rehearsals. And as a director, I completely empathise with such situations. But, procrastination doesn’t help in theatre you have to take the bull by its horns." Vinay and Ravi Patankar aside, Passwala will also bring to the stage Vishal Saxena, Vishwanath Iyer, and Suhas Bharve in key roles.

Vinay opines that theatre comes alive with the audience participation hence they need to recalibrate their choices. Does a play like Passwala change how we see the stage itself? Not in the way you’d expect, he says. "Theatre is make-believe. Showing the audience what cannot be shown on stage. Passwala is just one among the many brilliant stories told on stage. In fact, it is in the context of such devised performances that the stage should be seen. Constantly evolving. For long after Artificial Intelligence (AI) invades our lives, stage is the only structure that would survive. Theatre is indispensable, because it is a human medium."

In the end, Passwala is not just about death as ultimate truth of life. It’s about the ordinariness and routine of it and how it strips life bare. “We are shedding our skin, cells, and hair every day," he says. "In the words of the Passwala himself: 'Prakruti Ke Niyam Hai,' and eventually, the crematorium, like itself, is a great leveller," he concludes.