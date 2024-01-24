Hyderabad: Malayalam actor Parvathy Thiruvothu is all praises for Barbie star Ryan Gosling after he expressed his dismay at Oscars for ignoring his co-star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig in some of the prominent categories. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared Ryan's post commending him for speaking up for his female counterpart. Ryan featured alongside Margot in the 2023 smash hit Barbie, helmed by first-time director Greta Gerwig.

Sharing Ryan's statement, she wrote: "And then there are allies like Ryan Gosling." In another Story, the Qarib Qarib Single actor shared her feelings on Ryan's gesture in a more detailed way. Sharing his post, the actor wrote: " This made me ache. Because there are no Ryan Goslings here. Here, no matter the talent, no matter the contribution - women who speak up and know their value will be avoided like plague. Replaced with 'less problematic' people. Problematic for them, because how else can they benefit from the inequality if challenged, eh!"

Parvathy Thiruvothu Lauds Ryan Gosling's Stance on Oscars Snub to Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig

She further wrote: "But I am happy that at least some women know what it's like to have allies who use their power and voice to elevate those who are truly deserving!" For the unversed, Hollywood star Ryan expressed disappointment that Barbie director and lead actor were not nominated in two key categories at the 2024 Academy Awards. However, Gosling, who played Ken opposite Robbie's Barbie in Gerwig's 2022 smash based on the classic Mattel doll, made it to the final five for best supporting actor in the Academy Awards nominations, which were released Tuesday evening.

Addressing the issue, Gosling wrote that he was delighted to have been nominated alongside exceptional talents in a year filled with great films, adding, "but there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie' movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film."

This comes after Gerwig was not nominated for best director. However, she did win a nomination for best adapted screenplay alongside her husband, Noah Baumbach. Similarly, Robbie did not receive a best actress nomination but was nominated as a producer for the film in the best picture category. The film has received eight nominations, including twin nods for best original song.