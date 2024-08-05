ETV Bharat / entertainment

Paris Olympics 2024: Taapsee, Emraan, Anil Kapoor, Others Celebrate as Indian Hockey Team Reaches Semi-Finals

Hyderabad: In a vital play-off match, the Indian hockey team defeated Great Britain 4-2 in the penalty shootout and advanced to the Olympic semi-finals on Sunday. Following the win, several celebrities took to social media to congratulate the India hockey team. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor called it a deserving win, while Taapsee Pannu enjoyed the thrill of winning with her sister Shagun Pannu. Emraan Hashmi and Neha Dhupia too joined the chorus in congratulating the boys.

Taking to Instagram Story, the Mr. India actor wrote: "Am edge of the seat maych that ends with a win for Team India!!! The semi finals are going to be amazing! Congratulations on a well deserved win!" Emraan also congratulated India on their victory, writing, "Wow Congratulations Team India!!" Neha Dhupia expressed her excitement in a video captioned "#chakdeindia Bharat. Semi-finals, woohoooo! #Sreejesh #Harmanpreet Singh and the entire #Indianhockeyteam @Olympics."

Celebrities Congratulate Indian Hockey Team's Thrilling Win (Instagram)

Celebrities Congratulate Indian Hockey Team's Thrilling Win (Instagram)

On the other hand, the Dunki actor cheered on the Indian team while watching the match in Paris. She shared a string of videos in her Story section, giving updates of the match that ended in the exciting win. Talking to a news portal after the win, she said: "Hum jeet gaye (We won)." She discussed the difficulties of the game, such as the first-quarter red card, and gave Sreejesh credit for his brave saves. Taapsee also expressed her joy at coming back to India following the big win.

Celebrities Congratulate Indian Hockey Team's Thrilling Win (Instagram)

Celebrities Congratulate Indian Hockey Team's Thrilling Win (Instagram)

Moving forward, India will play Germany in the semi-finals and is now just one victory away from winning an Olympic medal for the second time in a row. The world number five India will take on Germany, the four-time Olympic gold medalists in the semifinal of the men's hockey competition at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Tuesday. Currently, the Indian contingent has won three bronze medals at the Paris Olympics and all of them came in shooting.