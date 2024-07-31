ETV Bharat / entertainment

Paris Olympics 2024: Ranveer, Deepika, Other Celebs Laud Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh for 'Another Win for India'

Ranveer, Deepika, Other Celebs Laud Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh for 'Another Win for India' ( ANI )

Hyderabad: On the fourth day at the Paris Olympics 2024, Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh displayed remarkable skill as they won the bronze medal in the mixed team shooting 10m air pistol event. The win invited reactions from Bollywood stars, who hailed the shooting duo for scripting history at the Olympics. Joining Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, several other celebrities such as Namrata Shirodkar, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn, and others congratulated the medal winners with heartfelt messages.

Celebs Laud Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh for 'Another Win for India' (Instagram)

Taking to Instagram, Singh shared a picture of Sarabjot aiming with his gun with a fire emoji on the side. Along with him, his actor-wife Deepika dropped a picture of both Manu and Sarabjot on her Story. Praising the two, Suniel Shetty wrote: "Absolutely thrilled! India shoots the second medal. You guys have created history. The first medal in a team shooting event ever."

Joining the chorus, former actor and wife of South Superstar Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shriodkar tagged the two, writing: "Congratulations. Another win for India." Moreover, actor Ajay Devgn shared his happiness over the win saying: "Taking the term 'eyes on the prize' to whole new level and we are loving it.'" Bollywood couple Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh also poured their heartfelt wishes on the duo.

For the unversed, Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh defeated South Korea in the 10m air pistol mixed team to clinch the bronze medal together. Bhaker made history by being the first sportsperson to win two medals at the same Olympics. She had already garnered attention for being the first female shooter to win a medal in the 10m air pistol individual event earlier and now earned another bronze with Singh.