Parineeti Chopra yet Again Squashes Pregnancy Rumours Like a Boss - Watch

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 1, 2024, 1:11 PM IST

Parineeti Chopra yet Again Squashes Pregnancy Rumours Like a Boss - Watch

Parineeti Chopra dismisses speculations around her pregnancy yet again. The actor takes a dig at curiosity around her recent fashion choices that led to the pregnancy rumours.

Hyderabad: Parineeti Chopra found herself in the spotlight recently amidst swirling rumors about her pregnancy. The buzz intensified when she sported loose attire at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Chamkila, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. However, she swiftly addressed the speculation with a touch of humor on her Instagram stories, laughing it off. Now, she's made another statement by flaunting fitted clothes, effortlessly owning the look.

It seems celebrities can't escape pregnancy rumors, and Parineeti became the latest target. The speculation arose after she appeared in a loose black 'kaftan dress' at the trailer launch of her Netflix film Chamkila. Social media buzzed with theories about a possible 'baby bump,' fueled by videos from the event. Parineeti responded with a playful jab on Instagram Stories, debunking the assumptions with a witty remark.

Taking to Instagram, the actor kickstarted the week on a sassy note and yet again squashed pregnancy rumours with a video post. Taking a dig at those who questioned her recent sartorial choices, the actor wrote, "Entering my fitted clothes era 😂."

Amidst whispers of her impending motherhood, a source close to Parineeti clarified the situation in an interview dismissing the rumours, the source explained that her busy schedule, hopping between cities for work and personal commitments, was the reason behind her fashion choices. The source also star that such speculations intrude on her privacy.

Despite her inclination towards privacy, Parineeti shared glimpses of her personal life, including her wedding to AAP leader Raghav Chadha in Udaipur on September 24, 2023. Following their nuptials, she graciously offered a peek into their wedding festivities through photos and videos. The couple's union was a celebration witnessed by their close circle of friends and family.

Read More

  1. 'Aaj Gaane Ki Zidd Na Karo': Parineeti Singing at Chamkila Trailer Launch Event Divides Internet
  2. Parineeti Chopra Shuts Her Pregnancy Rumours via Funny Post - See Here
  3. Parineeti Chopra's Fan Page Plays Cupid for Cross-Continental Love Story Ending in Marriage

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.