Parineeti Chopra yet Again Squashes Pregnancy Rumours Like a Boss - Watch

Hyderabad: Parineeti Chopra found herself in the spotlight recently amidst swirling rumors about her pregnancy. The buzz intensified when she sported loose attire at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Chamkila, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. However, she swiftly addressed the speculation with a touch of humor on her Instagram stories, laughing it off. Now, she's made another statement by flaunting fitted clothes, effortlessly owning the look.

It seems celebrities can't escape pregnancy rumors, and Parineeti became the latest target. The speculation arose after she appeared in a loose black 'kaftan dress' at the trailer launch of her Netflix film Chamkila. Social media buzzed with theories about a possible 'baby bump,' fueled by videos from the event. Parineeti responded with a playful jab on Instagram Stories, debunking the assumptions with a witty remark.

Taking to Instagram, the actor kickstarted the week on a sassy note and yet again squashed pregnancy rumours with a video post. Taking a dig at those who questioned her recent sartorial choices, the actor wrote, "Entering my fitted clothes era 😂."

Amidst whispers of her impending motherhood, a source close to Parineeti clarified the situation in an interview dismissing the rumours, the source explained that her busy schedule, hopping between cities for work and personal commitments, was the reason behind her fashion choices. The source also star that such speculations intrude on her privacy.

Despite her inclination towards privacy, Parineeti shared glimpses of her personal life, including her wedding to AAP leader Raghav Chadha in Udaipur on September 24, 2023. Following their nuptials, she graciously offered a peek into their wedding festivities through photos and videos. The couple's union was a celebration witnessed by their close circle of friends and family.