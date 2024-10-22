Parineeti Chopra Birthday: 'I Lost Roles For Not Socialising Enough' - When Actor Opened Up On Bollywood's Harsh Realities

Hyderabad: As Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra celebrates her birthday today, October 22, we reflect on her journey in the film industry. Over the years, Parineeti has been vocal about the many challenges she has faced in Bollywood, from financial struggles in the early days to the pressure of maintaining a certain image, and even losing roles due to her decision to avoid the industry's social circuits. Her experiences reflect the harsh realities of an industry where success often comes with more than just acting talent.

Parineeti Was Charged Rs 4 Lakh Monthly For Fitness: Parineeti, who comes from a middle-class background, has been open about the financial struggles she faced when she entered Bollywood. In a conversation on a podcast, she revealed that early in her career, she was advised to hire a fitness trainer and a nutritionist, with the cost amounting to a staggering Rs 4 lakh a month. For a newcomer who had earned Rs 5 lakh for her first film, this was an unattainable amount.

"I'm actually a very simple, middle-class girl," Parineeti shared. "I genuinely don't understand Bollywood. I don't have these high-flying friends or the kind of connections others seem to have here. People who were already familiar with this world judged me a lot." She recounted how a co-actor, who came from a privileged background, dismissed her concerns. "I remember telling him that I couldn't afford it, and he just said, 'If you can't afford it, you shouldn't be in this profession'," she said.

How Avoiding Bollywood Parties Cost Parineeti Major Roles: Parineeti also discussed how her decision to avoid the industry's socialising culture has cost her roles. In an interview with a newswire, she revealed that she lost projects because she didn't attend parties or other events where casting decisions are often made informally. "I don't go to dinners, lunches, or parties where work opportunities are created. I've always believed that directors and producers should cast me for my talent and hard work, not because I was seen at the right party," she said.

Her straightforward approach, however, hasn't always worked in her favour. "I lost out on roles because I wasn't socialising enough. In Bollywood, being in the right clique or camp can sometimes matter more than your acting skills," Parineeti admitted. "My PR game sucks," she added with a laugh, acknowledging that her approach to promoting herself has never been aggressive.

On Lobbying And Favoritism In Bollywood: Parineeti has been a vocal critic of the lobbying system in Bollywood. The actor believes that the industry's reliance on cliques and camps undermines the talent of many deserving actors. "I want to be the voice for actors who aren't part of these cliques and camps," she said in an interview with a webloid. "Getting work in Bollywood doesn't only depend on merit or acting; you have to be in the right circles. I may not be getting papped every day, but that doesn't mean I'm not willing to work hard."

Parineeti hopes that one day, Bollywood will become a more level playing field, where equal opportunities are available to everyone, regardless of their connections. "I want to break this system of lobbying in Bollywood. I want equal opportunities for actors like me," she stated.

Grateful For Directors Who Recognise Talent Over Market Value: Despite the obstacles, Parineeti has managed to carve out a successful career for herself, earning praise for her performances in films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Amar Singh Chamkila. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee and Imtiaz Ali respectively, these films allowed her to showcase her acting skills without being judged on her market value.

"Dibakar Banerjee and Imtiaz sir are similar in that they're not seen everywhere, every day. They cast me for my work, not based on my last film's performance. Meri pichli do filmein flop thi (My last two films flopped), but they didn't look at that," she said, expressing gratitude for directors who trust her talent over industry trends.

As Parineeti Chopra continues her journey in Bollywood, she remains hopeful for a future where talent takes precedence over social standing and lobbying. Her story is one of resilience, and her openness about the industry's challenges makes her a relatable figure for many aspiring actors.

While Parineeti has been taking it slowly following her wedding to AAP leader Raghav Chadha, she remains active on social media, giving fans glimpses into her life. As she celebrates her birthday, it's clear that her candidness and determination will continue to shape her career, and she is ready for whatever challenges lie ahead.