Parineeti Chopra - Raghav Chadha All Set To Welcome Their First Baby: 'Our Little Universe On Its Way'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha, are set to become parents. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram with a collaborative post.

They posted a picture of a round cake with the message "1 + 1 = 3" written on it along with two small golden footprints. They also shared a short video of them walking hand-in-hand in a park. The caption read: "Our little universe … on its way 🧿🐣💕 Blessed beyond measure 🥹🙏"

Parineeti and Raghav began dating in 2023 but kept their relationship private at first. They got engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. Later, in September 2023, they tied the knot in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in a traditional Hindu wedding.