Parineeti Chopra - Raghav Chadha All Set To Welcome Their First Baby: 'Our Little Universe On Its Way'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha, are set to become parents. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram with a collaborative post.
They posted a picture of a round cake with the message "1 + 1 = 3" written on it along with two small golden footprints. They also shared a short video of them walking hand-in-hand in a park. The caption read: "Our little universe … on its way 🧿🐣💕 Blessed beyond measure 🥹🙏"
Parineeti and Raghav began dating in 2023 but kept their relationship private at first. They got engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. Later, in September 2023, they tied the knot in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in a traditional Hindu wedding.
The post quickly attracted warm wishes from friends and colleagues. Sonam Kapoor commented: "Congratulations darling." Rakul Preet Singh wrote: "Congratulationsssss❤️❤️❤️ "Bhumi Pednekar and Huma Qureshi also wished the couple with a simple "Congratulations."
Earlier this year, on Independence Day, Parineeti shared a cozy moment at home with Raghav. She posted a picture of them enjoying a family meal. "An afternoon at home, drenched in the colours of our country and family love. Happy Independence Day! @raghavchadha88," she wrote.
On the work front, Parineeti has wrapped up the shoot of an untitled Netflix series. The show also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Chaitannya Choudhry, Sumeet Vyas, and Anup Soni.
Recently, the couple appeared together on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. During the episode, Archana Puran Singh praised Raghav's looks and asked if he had ever thought about joining Bollywood.
Raghav gave a witty reply: "Aisa hai Archana ji, humara jo profession hai, usme bhi abhineta, har neta ke andar hota hai. Toh humare kaam mein acting bohot hai, aur jab main inki (Parineeti) zindagi dekhta hoon, toh mujhe yeh yakeen ho jaata hai ki inke kaam mein, rajneeti bohot hai! Bohot politics hai!"
