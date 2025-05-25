Paresh Rawal Replies To Akshay Kumar's Rs 25 Cr Lawsuit Over Hera Pheri 3 Exit: 'Once They Read My...'

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has responded to a lawsuit for Rs 25 crore filed by actor-producer Akshay Kumar over his unexpected exit from Hera Pheri 3, a film that fans were looking forward to. The legal battle has created a huge controversy in Bollywood, leaving fans of the cult comedy franchise shocked and disappointed.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Rawal wrote, "My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response all issues will be laid to rest." The tweet is the actor's first public comment since news of the legal battle broke. Rawal, who immortalised the iconic character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the earlier films released in 2000 and 2006, reportedly exited the third installment without prior warning.

His withdrawal has reportedly caused significant financial and logistical issues for the production. Akshay, through his production banner Cape of Good Films, has alleged that Rawal's abrupt exit led to substantial losses, as parts of the film, including a 3.5-minute trailer segment, had already been shot. Kumar's legal team, led by Pooja Tidke of Parinam Law Associates, argues that the exit lead to "severe legal ramifications," with shooting schedules disrupted, reputational loss, and money already spent on cast, crew and equipment.

Tidke said Rawal had confirmed his participation through a social media post, and his unexpected withdrawal from the project was "disruptive both contractually and professionally." "There's been a substantial amount of money already invested. Everyone's schedules are now in disarray, and the audience is naturally disappointed," she said.

Rawal's legal team has now addressed the claim, with the actor maintaining that his exit was justified and within his rights. But, the production team has yet to confirm whether they will proceed with legal action or attempt to resolve this out of court. As it stands, things aren't looking great because this creates uncertainty for the future of Hera Pheri 3 which was going to be directed by Priyadarshan, who also directed the original. The threequel was to star the original team of actors, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.