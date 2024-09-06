Expecting Their First Child Any Moment, Parents-to-Be Ranveer And Deepika Visit Siddhivinayak Temple - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood power couple and soon-to-be parents Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arrived at Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak temple ahead of the due date on September 28, 2024. The couple ventured out to seek blessings as they're about to start a new chapter in their lives with the arrival of their first child. The expecting parents visited the temple just a day before Mumbai slips into festive mode with Ganesh Chaturthi on Saturday.

Deepika, who is anticipating her baby's arrival this month, wore an elegant green silk saree embellished with golden thread work. To accentuate her look, Deepika opted for a simple pair of earrings, while she gracefully concealed her baby bump behind the pallu of her saree. Ranveer, on the other hand, could be seen donning a stylish off-white kurta ensemble.

In one particular video, the duo can be spotted walking towards the temple, with Deepika greeting attendees in the vicinity. Following closely behind, Ranveer engaged with those around them before gently leading Deepika into the temple, holding her hand as they walked.

The couple revealed the news of their first pregnancy on February 29. This announcement came just hours before their departure to Jamnagar for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The couple shared their joyful news via a heartwarming Instagram post featuring an adorable postcard that included the word "September" alongside illustrations of baby essentials. This will mark their first child together since their marriage in 2018.

On the professional front, Deepika recently appeared in Nag Ashwin's science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas. Additionally, she is set to appear in Ajay Devgn's upcoming movie Singham Returns, which will also star Ranveer Singh, who will reprise his role as Simmba. The film is scheduled for release during the Diwali festival.