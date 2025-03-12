ETV Bharat / entertainment

Parents-To-Be Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Look Adorable In Their Latest Maternity Shoot - Pics Inside

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul shared pregnancy photoshoots. Their intimate pictures radiate love, capturing special moments ahead of their first child's arrival.

Parents To Be Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Look Adorable In Their Latest Maternity Shoot
Parents To Be Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Look Adorable In Their Latest Maternity Shoot (Photo: IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 12, 2025, 7:58 PM IST

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are all set to embrace parenthood soon. The pair, who revealed their pregnancy in November 2024, delighted followers by posting a sweet maternity shoot on social media. Their most recent photos have had fans gushing about their love and excitement as they prepare for this new chapter in their life.

On Wednesday evening, Athiya and KL Rahul took to Instagram to post a series of pregnancy photoshoots. In the pictures, the couple radiates happiness and warmth. One of the images captures them holding hands and smiling, while another shows Athiya resting closely beside Rahul as they relax on a sofa.

The expecting mother, in her soft beige dress, looks simply ravishing; while Rahul is dressed in a white tee and jeans. Athiya gave Rahul a sweet forehead kiss in another tender moment. In one solo picture, Athiya is seen basking in the sunshine in an oversized white shirt, with a glow of pregnancy on her face. The post was simply captioned, "Oh, baby!"

Athiya and KL Rahul married in January 2023 in an intimate ceremony at her father Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Alibaug. Despite keeping their relationship relatively discreet, the couple is frequently seen enjoying intimate family gatherings and low-key outings.

Rahul, who recently played a crucial role in India's triumphant Champions Trophy campaign in Dubai, is currently taking a break to spend quality time with Athiya. In the final game, the cricketer finished the final match with an unbeaten 34 off 33 balls, thus giving Team India clinch the title. Meanwhile, Athiya has been away from films for quite some time but remains active in the fashion industry. She continues to collaborate with luxury brands.

