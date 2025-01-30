ETV Bharat / entertainment

Parashakthi Title Row: Sivakarthikeyan and Vijay Antony Both Claim Ownership; Who Owns It?

A clash over the Parasakthi title sparks controversy between Sivakarthikeyan's film producers and Vijay Antony, with legal claims from both sides.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jan 30, 2025, 12:13 PM IST

Hyderabad: In a major coincidence on Wednesday, makers of two new films were surprised to learn that the titles of their projects in Telugu are the same. Sivakarthikeyan's 25th film's first look and title were revealed on January 29 amid much buzz. However, it soon snowballed into a controversy as another film with Vijay Antony was also registered under the same title 'Parasakthi'.

Parasakthi featuring actor Sivakarthikeyan is helmed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Dawn Pictures. It marks the actor's 25th film. In another coincidence, Vijay's Tamil film Sakthi Thirumagan, which is titled Parasakthi in Telugu, is also the actor-producer-director's 25th film.

The Sivakarthikeya film sparked immense buzz upon its first look reveal. Netizens showered love on the poster with many speculating on the storyline. The film is inspired by a real-life incident and features stars like Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela in key roles.

However, that was not all. Excitement was soon marred with controversy after Antony took to X to claim the rights to the Parasakthi title. He shared a picture of the certificate approved by the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce (SIFCC) assigning his production house Vijay Antony Pictures with the title about six months ago.

The claim was countered by Dawn Pictures, who posted letters from both the Tamil and Telugu Producers Council, stating the title belongs to them. With both sides in conflict for the title, fans are left wondering what is to follow.

TAGGED:

SIVAKARTHIKEYANVIJAY ANTONYPARASHAKTIENTERTAINMENT NEWSPARASAKTHI TITLE ROW

