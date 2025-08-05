Paranthu Po OTT Release: Here's Where To Watch Ram's Hit Tamil Film In Hindi And Telugu

Hyderabad: Ram's heartwarming musical comedy, Paranthu Po, has now made its way to streaming on JioHotstar, in multiple languages, following its successful theatrical run. The film, which debuted in theaters on July 4, 2025, has become one of the most successful Tamil films of this year, ranking 5th in terms of profitability on the 2025 Tamil Box Office profitability list.

With a budget of Rs 3 crore, Paranthu Po amassed Rs 7.3 crore in the Indian box office taking its profitability to 143 percent. Paranthu Po passed Kudumbasthan to land in the top five, missing "superhit," but holding a "hit" verdict. It is an incredible success since it is only the seventh Tamil film in 2025 to break even on the budget theatrically.

Streaming Details of Paranthu Po

Paranthu Po is now on the other side of the big screen, out on an OTT platform for audiences. Paranthu Po released on JioHotstar on August 5, 2025, and can be streamed in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and other Indian languages such as Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali. This is an important milestone for the film, as it complements the theatrical release and enables the film to reach a wider audience beyond the Tamil-speaking community. The heartwarming film about the father-son journey, its subtle humour and amicable narrative, can now be watched from anywhere in India from the comfort of ones homes.

About the Film

Ram, known for his emotionally-driven films like Peranbu and Taramani, wrote and directed Paranthu Po, which is a softer, more meditative story. The film follows a father who is struggling financially, and his won't-back-down son, who spontaneously take a road trip that heads away from the chaos of urban existence.

Shiva leads the cast, while Grace Antony and Aju Varghese make their Tamil debuts. The cast also features Anjali, Vijay Yesudas, and child actor Mithun Ryan. Paranthu Po has been lauded for its simplicity, charm and performances, and has an impressive 8.9/10 rating on IMDb, based on over 1000 votes. The music of the film is by Santhosh Dhayanithi, breaking up Ram's usual pairing with Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film has been shot by NK Ekhambram, while the editing is by Mathi VS.