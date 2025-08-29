Param Sundari X Review: Did Sidharth Malhotra - Janhvi Kapoor Film Reignite Rom Com Fever?

Hyderabad: Param Sundari, directed by Tushar Jalota, marks the first on-screen pairing of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. The film is a light-hearted romantic comedy that blends music, family drama, and cultural clashes between North and South India. Shot extensively in Kerala, the movie brings fresh visuals, colourful frames, and a musical flavour that has already struck a chord with audiences.

On X (formerly Twitter), film critics, trade analysts and netizens have shared their reviews. Most call it a fun, vibrant entertainer that thrives on chemistry, music, and emotions. Here's a look at what the reviewers are saying:

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared his thoughts on Param Sundari. He described it as: "DELIGHTFUL," giving three and a half stars out of five. He further writes: "A feel-good entertainer that works for the most part... Crackling chemistry [#SidharthMalhotra – #JanhviKapoor] + excellent music [#Pardesiya] are its strongest assets."

He also added that contrary to speculation, the film doesn't borrow from 2 States, Chennai Express, or Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Instead, it has its own distinct flavour. "Director #TusharJalota handles romance + drama with maturity, though the post-interval portions could've been sharper," Adarsh noted.

Praising the music, he highlighted Sachin-Jigar's compositions, especially the already popular track Pardesiya. The stunning Kerala locations and the finale featuring Vallam Kali (boat race) also impressed him. About the lead pair, he wrote: "#SidharthMalhotra makes a strong impression… His charismatic screen presence and likeable act elevate the narrative. #JanhviKapoor delivers her career-best act… Natural, spontaneous and brimming with confidence."

Adarsh also appreciated the supporting cast including Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, and Sanjay Kapoor. His final words read: "#ParamSundari ticks all boxes – youth connect, emotions, romance, music, drama... A good watch!"

Another film critic Rohit Jaiswal rated the movie 3.5 stars and called it "super entertaining." He called Param Sundari a breezy entertainer that manages to hold attention and that it thrives on its vibrant energy, heartfelt storytelling and a refreshing approach to romance.

He praised the effortless chemistry between Sidharth and Janhvi, calling her performance "confident, emotionally rich" while noting that Sidharth impressed with his "easy charisma," adding that the biggest strength of the film was its MUSIC, LOCATION & Cinematography, elevating the film to the next level.

One user described Param Sundari as: "The Tangy Fusion Of Two Flavours. ❤️🧿 Rating: 4*/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐.#SidharthMalhotra comes like a radiant sun whose glow is really charming on-screen, Teekha Munda, whereas #JanhviKapoor – The Chatpati Naari – makes you fall in love with her." According to this review, the rom-com is a spotless mix of humour, drama, romance and cultural aromas.

The review also appreciated the humour, cultural quirks, and cast performances including Manjot Singh, Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Sanjay Kapoor, and child actor Inayat Verma. The direction of Tushar Jalota was called "impactful and to the point."

Some other viewers called the film "a typical happy rom-com" while pointing out North-South tropes. A few, however, criticised the poor representation of Malayali culture and language. Despite the mixed cultural commentary, most reactions are positive. Audiences have enjoyed the visuals, music, emotions, and lead pair’s sparkling chemistry.

With strong music, lively cinematography, and the charismatic pairing of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, Param Sundari is emerging as a colourful, feel-good rom-com that appeals to both youth and family audiences.