Param Sundari Trailer: Sidharth - Janhvi Starrer Promises Romance, Comedy, And Cultural Clashes

Hyderabad: The much-awaited trailer for Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, is finally here. Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and directed by Tushar Jalota, the romantic drama is set for a theatrical release on August 29.

The film tells the story of Param, a Punjabi boy from Delhi, and Sundari, a South Indian girl from Kerala. Their worlds could not be more different, yet love brings them together. The trailer, running for two minutes and forty seconds, teases a colourful and emotional journey filled with romance, comedy, and cultural contrasts.

Shot in the beautiful Kerala region, Param Sundari is visually stunning in that it's filled with scenic and amazing views of Kerala. There will be rainy streets, hot sunny backwaters, biking through lush layouts and centuries-old churches. One scene even emulates some of the iconic scenes shown on screen from the iconic duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, but it's presented as homage.

The trailer also equally balances comedy with drama, thus it will be both an entertaining and emotional experience. Janhvi expressed her obvious joy and satisfaction playing this character, "Sundari is everything to me. Her grace, quiet strength, and love for her roots resonate with my own South Indian heritage. Shooting in Kerala, surrounded by such beauty, I felt an emotional connection to her world that I hope the audience will feel too."

Sidharth described the film as a return to classic romance. "With Param Sundari, I feel like I'm revisiting the kind of romance I grew up loving, but telling it in a way that feels fresh and relatable. Param has that Delhi boy charm, with a love story that makes you cross worlds. We wanted it to look as beautiful as it feels, and Kerala's magic really made that happen. I hope the audience feels the same warmth and joy we felt while making it."

Director Tushar Jalota explained the heart of the film. "Param Sundari is a celebration of differences, the way two distinct worlds can collide and yet create something beautiful together. Kerala gave us a visual palette that feels timeless, and the story gave us the emotional depth to match it. The trailer is just a glimpse of the journey."

Music plays a big role in Param Sundari. The music is by Sachin-Jigar and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song Pardesiya is already getting attention and the monsoon love song Bheegi Saree is also trending.