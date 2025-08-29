Param Sundari Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor's Film Eyes Over Rs 7 Cr Opening

Hyderabad: Bollywood's long-awaited romantic comedy Param Sundari, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, has finally hit the big screens today, August 29. Helmed by Tushar Jalota, the movie has been released across over 2,500 screens in India. At a time when the genre has been making a very slow recovery from years of domination by action blockbusters and big-budget dramas, Param Sundari has arrived at a crucial moment.

For Sidharth Malhotra, the movie is about something more than another release. It represents an opportunity to reconnect with audiences who once loved him in lighter, feel-good entertainers such as Hasee Toh Phasee and Student of the Year. His recent releases have failed to leave a mark at the box office, and trade analysts opine that Param Sundari may be the turning point for the actor to establish himself as a bankable star.

Box Office Predictions

As per trade trackers, Param Sundari has seen a decent response in advance bookings and is estimated to open in the Rs 7-9 crore range on its opening day. That would be a good opening for a romantic comedy in today's post-pandemic scenario, where the genre has been finding it tough to find its space back. Trade analysts note that word of mouth will be key in establishing the long run of the film. Strong audience responses may propel the movie into a consistent weekend rise, while a lukewarm response might limit its pace.

The promotional campaign for the film has also contributed to the buzz. The trailer and songs have resonated with the audiences, while the music from Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, has found favour. Music has long been a promoter of rom-coms, and the Param Sundari soundtrack is likely to enhance its interest.

About Param Sundari

Param Sundari explores how love navigates the space between modernity and tradition, highlighting both the bridges it builds and the challenges it creates. The screenplay, co-written by Gaurav Mishra, Aarsh Vora, and director Tushar Jalota, attempts to strike a balance between humour, romance, and emotional depth. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the movie also reflects the production house's continued effort to deliver relatable stories to Hindi cinema audiences.

While Janhvi Kapoor infuses freshness to the pairing, the onus is specifically high for Sidharth Malhotra. If Param Sundari does well, it may revive his graph and bring his credibility at the box office back on track. With limited competition in the rom-com space currently, the film has a fairly clean run ahead.