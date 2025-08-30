Param Sundari Box Office Day 2: Sidharth-Janhvi Starrer Maintains Steady Growth, Crosses Rs 14 Cr

Hyderabad: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's romantic comedy Param Sundari hit the theatres on Friday, August 29, and has been drawing attention ever since. Directed by Tushar Jalota of Dasvi fame, the film opened to a promising start and has continued to maintain steady collections through its first weekend.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 2

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Param Sundari collected an estimated Rs 7.05 crore on Saturday, August 30, following its Rs 7.25 crore opening on Day 1. This takes the film's two-day total to an estimated Rs 14.3 crore, with the final numbers expected to increase once the late-night show figures are included. Industry experts suggest that the film could comfortably cross the Rs 15 crore mark by the end of Day 2.

Occupancy Rates

The film saw an overall 15.80% Hindi occupancy on Saturday, August 30. Here is the distribution by time slots in theatres:

Morning Shows: 9.67%

Afternoon Shows: 18.03%

Evening Shows: 19.70%

Night Shows: Yet to be updated

About Param Sundari

Param Sundari is a cross-cultural romance between a Delhi boy and a Kerala girl. The Sidharth Malhotra-Janhi Kapoor chemistry has been one of the biggest points of discussion, and many have complimented the new pair. Rajeev Khandelwal and Aakash Dahiya are also important performers in supporting roles, while Sanjay Kapoor, Inayat Verma, and Manjot Singh complete the cast of actors.

Produced under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the film has been made with a mid-budget of about Rs 50 crore. Its presentation and music have likened the film to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's hit Chennai Express.

Pre-Release Controversies

Though it had a huge buzz, Param Sundari was not free from controversies prior to its release. The film was criticised by Kerala critics for projecting Malayalam culture in the film by using stereotypes like jasmine flowers and Mohiniyattam sequences. Janhvi Kapoor's accent in the movie was also trolled as fake.

The film's song Danger faced plagiarism allegations, with singer Pavithra Menon claiming it resembled a Pakistani track titled Laal Suit. Instagram even removed one of her videos after a copyright complaint was filed by the makers.

Additionally, the Watchdog Foundation accused the film of hurting Christian sentiments due to a romantic sequence shot inside a church.

