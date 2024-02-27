Pankaj Udhas Funeral: Family, Industry Friends Arrive for Last Rites - Watch

Hyderabad: Pankaj Udhas, a globally renowned Ghazal maestro and Padma Shri laureate, died on Monday at the age of 72. The iconic singer died after a prolonged illness. His last rites have been scheduled for Tuesday with family and industry friends arriving to pay their last respect.

In videos shared by paparazzi, we see the body of the ghazal master arriving at his home, 6A, Hill Side, on Tuesday, while the final rites would be performed in Worli in the afternoon. The footage shows an ambulance transporting his body from the Breach Candy Hospital.

In another video, we see a portrait of Pankaj Udhas placed in the garden area of his home, with family members and close friends gathering to pay their final respects to the Padma Shri award winner. Singer Shankar Mahadevan was also seen arriving at his home. The footage also shows Pankaj's older brother, Manhar Udhas, arriving at the house. Manhar is a Hindi and Gujarati singer.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top union leaders to industry stalwarts, many poured their heartfelt condolences on social media after learning about his demise. In his tribute to the departed soul, PM Modi said Pankaj Udhas' death leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled. Veteran actor Anupam Kher too expressed his grief on the demise of singer Pankaj Udhas. The actor took to his Instagram on Monday and shared a piece to camera video of him paying a tribute to the ghazal legend.

Sharing an update about the last rites, his daughter took to Instagram and posted: "In loving memory of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas. With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of his demise on the 26 of February 2024 due to a prolonged illness. The funeral will take place on Tuesday, February 27, from 3 to 5 pm. Venue: Hindu Crematorium. Worli (Mumbai) Landmark Opp. Four Seasons: Dr E Muses Rd. Worli. The Udhas Family."

Earlier, Nayaab broke the news of the music maestro's demise on social media with a post that read, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness." The musician, who peaked in the 1990s, left the music industry devastated. He is survived by his wife Farida and two kids, Reva and Nayaab.

Pankaj Udhas was born on May 17, 1951, in Jetpur, Gujarat. In addition to writing ghazals, he was well-known for his film work. Some of his most popular renditions include Chitthi Aayi Hai, Chandani Raat Mein, Na Kajre Ki Dhaar, Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein, Ek Taraf Uska Ghar, and Thodi Thodi Piya Karo. He also gained recognition as a playback vocalist in numerous Hindi films, including Naam, Saajan, and Mohra.