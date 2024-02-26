Pankaj Udhas: A Ghazal Singer Par Excellence

Hyderabad: Legendary singer Pankaj Udhas, who was known for his Ghazals, breathed his last at the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai, on Monday. He was 72-years-old.

He was known for his Ghazals like 'Chitti Ayi Hai' and 'Chandi Jai Rang'. Udhas was born on May 17, 1951 in Jetpur, Gujarat. He started his career as a playback singer in Bollywood before turning to the semi-classical form of the Ghazal. Over the course of his career, he has released over 60 solo albums and performed in concerts across the globe. He was a recipient of numerous awards including the Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian honour.

As a child, he was passionate about music and was trained in classical music. He received his early training from his elder brother Kantilal Udhas and later from Ustad Gulam Mustafa Khan.

He completed his schooling from St. Xavier's School, Ahmedabad and then went to Mumbai to pursue a career in music. He spent several years studying classical music before launching a career as a playback singer. His elder brother, Manhar Udhas, was already a successful playback singer in Bollywood.

He made his debut as a playback singer for the film 'Hum Tum Aur Woh' in 1979. He then sung for several other films like Saath Saath (1982), Utsav (1984) and Prem Pratigyaa (1989). In 1984, he gained popularity as a Ghazal singer with the release of his first solo album Aahat.

He also also collaborated with several other artists such as late Jagjit Singh, Asha Bhosle, late Lata Mangeshkar and Anup Jalota. Songs like "Chitthi Aai Hai" from the movie "Naam" (1986) and "Aa Gale Lag Ja" made him a household name.

Some of the other iconic songs sung by Pankaj Udhas include 'Aur Aahista Kijie Batein', 'Thodi Thodi Piya Karo', 'Main Nashe Mein Hoon', 'Ek Taraf Uska Ghar,, Dil Dhadakne ka Sabab Yaad Aya,', 'Niklo Na Benaqab Zamana Kharab Hai', 'Diwano se Milkar Rona Achcha Lagta Hai' and 'Aaj Jinke Qareeb Hote Hai'.

Pankaj was also recipient of several awards including the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the song 'Chitthi Aayi Hai'. Among the other Awards, he won was Ghalib Award by All India Ghalib Academy in 2013. He also won the Special Achievement Award at the Bollywood Music Award, New York for popularising Ghazals across the globe.

In 2003, he also won the Dadabhai Naoroji Millennium Award conferred by the Dadabhai Naoroji International Society for contribution to Ghazal and the music industry. He was also honoured by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce.

In 2001, he won the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. In 1998 he won the Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award presented by the American Academy of Artists at Atlantic City. He was also a recipient of Indira Gandhi Priyadarshani Award for Outstanding Services.